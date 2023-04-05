Richmond could soon join the likes of New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta as it considers eliminating mandatory minimum parking space requirements when new buildings are constructed.

The parking minimums, established by the city Planning and Zoning Department, require multi-family housing and businesses to provide a certain number of off-street parking spaces in order to ensure homeowners and workers have a place to park.

But as city officials push for high density neighborhoods, better access to public transit and more affordable housing, some argue that the parking space requirements are outdated and come with too high of a cost.

Councilman Andreas Addison, who also owns a business in Scott’s Addition, one of the city’s largest mixed-use regions, initiated the zoning change in a proposal submitted to council in August.

Addison said that while parking minimums may seem practical in theory, they are not realistic in practice. Often developers are required to build more parking spaces than there are occupants, which leads to lots sitting empty.

“My hope is that through this conversation and exploration of eliminating parking requirements is that it creates an area where the market says shared parking is better,” Addison said. “It’s not just protecting the impact of what requirements are but more about the impact and burden that creates on land use.”

Those in support of eliminating parking minimums argue the move will increase available housing units and lower rent costs.

The hope is that, with developers no longer tasked with constructing lots or parking garages, there will be more room to build additional housing units, ultimately increasing the city’s available housing stock. And as the city battles its affordable housing crisis, there has been a drastic push for more units to be built at a faster rate.

At a press conference last week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city is facing a housing crisis and, as a result, the city is setting several policies into motion to help alleviate the problem.

These include overhauling the city’s planning and zoning department to make it easier for developers to submit permits and develop properties. The parking minimums proposal is just one of many suggested changes.

“This will encourage more housing types throughout the city, greater density along primary transit corridors and intentional connectivity of such areas,” Stoney said at the conference.

‘Let them have options’

Those in favor also argue that eliminating parking minimums will cause rent prices to decrease. In order to build and keep up with construction demands for parking lots and decks, developers rely on higher rent payments to cover costs.

With lower costs, developers will not charge higher rents.

According to a 2016 study published by the University of California, Los Angeles, buildings that have parking garages charge 17% more in rent each month than those that do not.

And research shows that urban planners in big cities and small towns across the country are rethinking incorporating parking minimums as they push for more environmentally friendly residential areas.

“I don’t know if we as a government should tell (businesses) what to do. We should let them have options,” Addison said.

The elimination of parking minimums also aligns with the city’s RVAGreen 2050 sustainability plan.

The plan, adopted earlier this year, serves as a guidebook for the city as it navigates policy and development decisions. As the city inches closer to zero carbon emissions, there is a strong push to develop adequate public transit and create more green spaces.

By requiring developers to construct large patches of asphalt for vehicle owners, the city is eliminating potential green spaces. With these minimums largely affecting mixed-use development corridors, the goal is to increase public transit to these areas.

Addison said those in opposition fear it will limit residents’ street parking. In order to address these concerns, Addison said, there are numerous ways the city could help, including the establishment of mandatory residential parking passes.

“We can improve the residential parking program around commercial corridors to protect your parking,” Addison said. “We can make sure you can come home from work and have a place to park.”

April 24 vote possible

If the city decides to eliminate the requirements, Richmond will have to consider what to do with existing lots and decide whether they can incentivize shared parking.

While the City Council has spent months considering the potential removal of parking minimums, the Department of Planning and Development Review introduced a new ordinance to eliminate parking minimums citywide.

The ordinance is set to go before the Planning Commission. The commission will host a public comment period April 17 at 1:30 p.m. and will then make a recommendation before the ordinance goes to City Council.

The earliest the City Council could vote on the ordinance is April 24.

