The Richmond Planning Commission on Monday is scheduled to hear about a senior housing development that has raised concerns from some Church Hill neighbors.

Richmond development firm Bacon Housing LP last year sought a special use permit to expand Bacon Retirement Community at 815 N. 35th St. The center is in the former Nathaniel Bacon School, which was converted into a 58-unit apartment building for low-income elderly people in the 1990s.

If approved by the city, the facility would be allowed up to 129 residential units, an increase of 70. Plans also call for the addition of eight townhomes, three single-family homes and 60 parking spaces on the 3-acre site.

Officials for Bacon Housing did not immediately respond to interview requests for this story.

The general partner listed on the project is H. Louis Salomonsky, who pleaded guilty in 2003 to one count of extortion conspiracy charges and was sentenced to 22 months for his involvement in a plan to bribe former council member Gwen Hedgepeth.

The proposal has faced opposition from neighbors who say they’re concerned about the size of the expansion and not having enough say in the process. Concerns also have been raised about whether the construction will remove mature trees and result in increased traffic congestion.

Lawyers for the developer filed paperwork with the city Zoning Department in November 2020 saying the proposal would not impact traffic or lead to overcrowding. They said the project fits Richmond’s master plan for developments.

But David Dominique, a community organizer and Church Hill resident, said the scale of the proposed expansion seems out of proportion for the residential area. Last year, Dominique and resident Chris Galloway launched a door-to-door campaign and crafted a flier with a QR code tied to an online survey.

“I felt that we needed to quickly come together and form a neighborhood coalition to put pressure on the City Council to give us more information,” he said.

Dominique said a common response on the survey was that residents had only learned about the project through a notice from the Planning and Zoning Department.

Residents eventually organized a meeting in November with Councilmember Cynthia Newbille and the developers.

Dominique said about 100 attended, both in person and over Zoom, to raise concerns about traffic, overcrowding and the impact on property values.

Newbille and the developers ended up agreeing to a 90-day delay to gather feedback. Newbille said that would allow stakeholders to enter input in the public record before the Planning Commission meeting.

But Galloway said they haven’t received any new details since that meeting.

“There has been zero communication between now and then and we are out of time,” Galloway said in an email.

Resident Drew Billinger said “there’s not been any community engagement to speak up, except for that one meeting that the community really pushed for what’s essentially a rather large project in that section of Church Hill.”

Contacted by The Times-Dispatch about the project, Newbille said there was a miscommunication following the citizen meeting and that’s why there has been limited communication between residents and her office. Newbille said she received one email.

“I take responsibility, but moving forward, I want it to be known that I am absolutely committed to making sure that information is shared and residents are heard and their concerns are addressed,” Newbille said.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the fifth floor conference room of the Richmond City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. Newbille said the developers at the meeting are expected to ask that the approval be moved to the commission’s Feb. 21 session.

The project requires City Council approval.

In June 1946, 3,000 Shriners staged a parade downtown as part of the 60th anniversary celebration for Richmond's ACCA Temple. Nearly 300 candidates for admission to the temple were present for induction rites at the event. Here, the Richmond Guard of Honor marched in the parade. In October 1948, attorney Ed T. Haynes produced this 1882 fire carriage for a Broad Street fire prevention parade that attracted a crowd of 10,000. With patrolman C.L. Spicer controlling the horse-drawn carriage and Haynes guarding the rear, smoke belched from the stack and flames spouted from the exhaust. In September 1937, crowds lined East Grace Street downtown – and even looked down from rooftops – to enjoy the parade marking Richmond's bicentennial. Schools and offices closed early to allow Richmonders to attend; the parade route went from Capitol Square up Grace Street to Belvidere Street, then back down Broad Street to City Hall. Crowds jam streets - This is an elevated photo of the mass of spectators who thronged Grace Street between Fifth and Sixth, to witness the parade for Richmond's Bicentennial celebration. In the narrow space between the lines are three of the floats seen in the long line of march. In July 1943, gas shortages prompted the Retailers for Victory campaign to stage Richmond’s first “gasless parade” to promote the sale of war stamps, which would fund construction of the aircraft carrier Shangri-La. The event featured all manner of transportation not fueled by gas: Gov. Colgate Darden rode in an ox-driven cart, and a goat-powered wagon (center right) carried Mayor Gordon Ambler along the parade route from Monroe Park to Capitol Square. In May 1946, the historic Richmond Grays marched in a Memorial Day parade en route to Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond. The unit was organized in 1844 and served most famously in the Civil War; its history is incorporated in today’s 276th Engineer Battalion of the Virginia National Guard. In May 1967, the Thomas Jefferson High School Cadet Corps marched in a parade. The corps was created in 1942 and had more than 500 cadets in the first class. The corps folded after the 1971 school year. In June 1944, to mark the Fifth War Loan campaign, Richmond hosted a parade that included Women’s Army Corps members. The organization was formed initially in May 1942 as the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and took on its new name in 1943. Aside from nurses, the WACs were the first women to serve in the Army, and other military branches had similar groups that formed during World War II. The organization was officially disbanded as a women’s branch in 1978, with all members folding into full Army. In September 1954, two of the National Tobacco Festival parade’s many big floats made their way to City Stadium. The festival ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984 and was a top event in the city during its run. A predecessor festival was held in South Boston before World War II. In March 1942, Richmond staged its first parade since the United States entered World War II – it honored 110 Virginia aviation cadets who were to be sworn in at the state Capitol at the conclusion of the event. The parade included a battalion of 1,000 troops from Fort Lee as well as several color guards, including the American Legion color guard seen here. In March 1946, British wartime leader Winston Churchill’s trip to America included an address to the General Assembly. He waved to a crowd that waited in the rain to see him as his motorcade came through Capitol Square in Richmond. Year unknown: Tobacco Bowl Festival parade. In May 1956, the Quantico Marine Base Band marched along Franklin Street in a parade to kick off Armed Forces Day festivities in Richmond. Armed Forces Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of May, was first observed in May 1950 after the military branches, which had separate celebration days, were consolidated under the Defense Department. In October 1966, the Warwick High School Grenadier Band from Newport News marched in City Stadium as part of the National Tobacco Festival parade. The festival ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984 and was a top event in the city during its run. A predecessor festival was held in South Boston before World War II. In October 1942, Richmond was the site of Virginia’s largest military parade since World War II began, with more than 6, 000 uniformed men and women marching along Monument Avenue and Franklin, Belvidere and Broad streets. The parade was organized as part of the nation’s drive to secure the voluntary enlistment of 18 and 19-year-olds in the war effort. 11-22-1970: Toy Parade, view from Belvidere and Broad. In October 1971, Brenda Faye Childress, the reigning Queen of Tobaccoland, waved from her float during the National Tobacco Festival parade in Richmond. The festival, which ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984, was a top event in the city during its run and included an array of activities, including dinners, balls, beauty contests, football games and a parade. The queen was selected from a group of crowned tobacco princesses who arrived in Richmond from all over the East Coast. 11/12/1968: Color guards, floats honored veterans during Petersburg ceremony for Armistice Day. 4/21/1954: International League opens parade. 10/16/1949: Tobacco Bowl Festival parade 9/21/1945: Chinese children in native costume are awed by the wild dance of the happiness dragon, a feature of the Chinese victory parade. From the Archives: Parades 