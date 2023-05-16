If you like dining al fresco, you will still be able to continue eating under the stars.

Many Richmond-based restaurants faced uncertainty regarding their pandemic-related outdoor patio seating this past week following a recent slew of notices sent out by the city of Richmond’s planning and zoning department.

The notices, initially sent out last Wednesday afternoon, said that some local restaurants’ patio permits would expire the next day following the Richmond City Council‘s recent vote to declare the COVID-19 health emergency over.

The notice left many confused — an issue further exacerbated by subsequent social media posts — as to what may happen next to their temporary patios and whether they would have to take them down to avoid penalties.

As a result of the confusion, the city has responded by saying that outdoor seating is not going away. Due to the recent vote to end its COVID-19 emergency, the city is transitioning its temporary pandemic permits over to permanent permits under already existing policies.

Richmond restaurants that would like to continue their outdoor seating and those that would like to introduce it will now be required to apply through the city and, if approved, pay a $150 fee.

Previously, in April 2020, the city relaxed its outdoor dining permit process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it expedited application processes for businesses to set up outdoor seating on sidewalks and parking lots.

The city’s notices alluded to the end of these practices, not the elimination of outdoor seating.

