Weeks after declaring a housing crisis in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney joined representatives from private and public housing organizations on Wednesday to announce the preservation and rehabilitation of affordable housing units in Southside.

“Housing is a vaccine for poverty, it is the foundation upon which we build healthy and successful families,” Stoney said. “We should be in the hope business, the dream business, the opportunity business, and what I know is that housing gives that opportunity.”

Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority, the largest public housing authority in Virginia, partnered with The Related Affordable, a development agency that oversees approximately 50,000 affordable housing units across the country, to maintain The Townes at River South in the Blackwell neighborhood as an affordable housing property.

There are 161 affordable housing units at the Townes at River South, which was developed over 20 years ago under HOPE VI program with a $26.9 million grant that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded RRHA in 1997.

RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith said he was eager to collaborate with RA and safeguard the property’s affordable units before they were going to be turned over to the open real estate market this year. Along with The Townes at River South, Nesmith said that RRHA is working on similar projects to keep affordable housing units.

“We were working with the developer and asking how we can do this? How can we make sure that we don’t let the affordable units convert back to the market? So that was the urgency of it,” Nesmith said. “RRHA is committed to being the affordable housing leader and provider in the city of Richmond and beyond. This project provides a more stable, long-term solution and allows us to continue to provide deeply affordable housing in the city’s challenging housing market.”

The real estate transaction closed Feb. 28 and the project was conducted through the HUD RAD program, a method that provides a funding platform and lets owners leverage funding for capital projects. Along with protecting the affordability of the units the project provided upgrades to the kitchens, bathrooms, floors and painting within the units, according to the RRHA.

The renovation and construction costs were approximately $11 million and were funded through RRHA’s tax-exempt bond program and the sale of federal tax credits, said Brian Samson, RA senior associate.

Seventy-five of the 161 units are funded by the Section 8 program, with 60 funded through Project Based Rental Assistance and 15 Project Based Voucher units. The remaining 86 are Low Income Housing Tax Credit units, and construction is scheduled to begin this month, according to the RRHA.

For housing to be considered affordable, residents need to spend no more than 30% of their income on mortgage or rent, according to the HUD. According to the resolution, 21 million households in Virginia spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs and 60% of Virginia renters saw rent increases in 2023.

People of color and those who live in lower-income areas – like Blackwell in Richmond’s Sixth District, which is home to the most Section 8 housing complexes in the city – were disproportionately affected by the housing crisis. Over 70% of Black and Latino households saw rent increases this year and approximately 86% of extremely low-income renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing, according to the resolution.

To significantly improve the crisis, the city would need approximately 40,000 additional housing units, according to the Partnership for Housing Affordability.

A major component of Stoney’s plan to address the issue includes a $50 million dollar investment that would allocate $10 million in housing each year for the next five years with the goal of producing 1,000 affordable housing units annually. But Stoney also emphasized that a critical component of this plan is preserving existing affordable housing units.

“Building the units happens in many ways, one being preservation, which ensures that our current housing stock is up to date and is truly affordable,” Stoney said. “The residents of Richmond deserve an exceptional living environment to call home and raise their families.”