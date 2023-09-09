How should Airbnbs in Richmond be run? There's lots of room for debate

In an economy driven by post-pandemic inflation, plenty of month-to-month expenses, teenagers and mortgages to juggle on a non-fiction author’s salary, the prospect of bringing in extra income sounded pretty enticing for Kristen Green.

When the Richmond resident learned she could do it with minimal upkeep on property she already owned, Green made the leap and listed her duplex in the Fan on the popular short-term rental platform Airbnb.

With a user-friendly interface, Green said Airbnb made it easy and accessible to rent out her property. However, navigating the city’s short-term rental regulations was challenging.

“It’s a way to supplement my family’s income and I am contributing to our bottom line by managing my Airbnb and keeping it occupied,” Green said. “I'm not saying there shouldn't be limits, or that I think they shouldn't be regulated, but I don't think some of the requirements are fair."

Currently, in order to operate a short-term rental in the city, a prospective host must meet 12 requirements, which include factors like parking, proper signage, room and renter limits.

However, one requirement has sparked controversy among neighborhood associations and property owners alike; ultimately leading the city to reconsider its initial July 1, 2020 ordinance.

The requirement in question: the owner occupancy clause.

As written, it states that hosts cannot operate a short-term rental on property that is not their primary residence and they must live on or in the property for a minimum of 185 days a year.

While intended to keep outside developers from buying up housing stock and raising housing and rent prices, the clause has stirred up issues regarding enforcement, infrastructure and property owner rights with many fearing local business owners are being left behind.

"We aren't companies. They aren't looking at some big corporation. We're moms. We're sons and daughters and we are just trying to support our families and maintain our own livelihood," Green said.

Airbnb operators plead for compliance

If the requirement remains in place, Green, and many owners like her, will have to continue their limited operations that hurt their bottom dollar in order to comply with the city.

For the past year, Green has welcomed numerous out-of-towners looking to stay in the city for long stretches of time. This includes traveling workers and college students here for the school year.

While Green would like to host more people each month, it isn’t an option for her because she does not primarily reside in the dwelling that she is renting even though she lives within Richmond city limits.

“I would do short-term but, I have to do the long-term and make it work because I’m a law-abiding person,” Green said.

In order to be considered a short-term rental, it must be occupied for 30 days or less. For operators who do not want to operate out of their own homes, they have to instead rent for months at a time.

The market drives the prices as shorter stays come with higher per-night rates, and longer stays come with discounted rates. This results in less revenue.

According to AirDNA, which compiles worldwide short-term rental data analytics, reports that Richmond’s average per night rate is $172. While a one-month stay averages $1,500 and a 3-month stay averages $1,200 per month.

So, if an operator were to rent out their property for $172 a night for 20 days out of a month, their profits would increase by nearly 130% for one month and 287% for three months.

It is a fact that is not lost on Richmond Airbnb operator Stacie Vanchieri. Like many, Vanchieri is just one of the 88% of Richmond hosts that operate in the city without a permit.

According to Kevin Vonck, Director of Planning and Development Review, the department has issued less than 100 permits for the known 1,100 short-term rentals that operate within city limits.

Councilmember Ann-Frances Lambert admitted that she, too, has operated her own Airbnb illegally.

“We still don’t have a regulation, I know I was not in compliance. There’s a lot of Airbnb operators that aren’t in compliance,” Lambert said during the Sept. Planning Commission meeting’s public comment period.

With no enforcement measures in place, there is little incentive for operators to comply with the city’s regulations, leaving many to throw out their city-issued non-compliance letters.

While they may be operating illegally, it does not impact tax revenue as Airbnb collects local and state tax charges directly from the consumers, separate from operators, and reports them to the city’s finance department.

For Vanchieri, who hosts in the Fan, it is unfair for the city to chastise non-compliant operators when they are already collecting revenue from their operation. Additionally, the city makes more tax revenue off of per-night renters than month-to-month renters.

“They’re not on the same page with the financial part of this, the taxation part of this, the regulation part of this,” Vanchieri said. “Either you’re going to collect taxes from legal entities and let us come into compliance or you should lose that tax revenue. But it appears they’ll be doing both.”

Additionally, Venchieri argued that while affordable housing is a concern for everyone, small venture renters are not the culprit and should not be punished.

"They would still not be affordable or used for affordable housing if they're weren't Airbnbs," Vanchieri said. "They're are mostly in neighborhoods like the Fan where people want to come and stay that are a little on the fancier side. Those aren't affordable."

Those in favor make their case

While those primarily in opposition are short-term rental operators themselves, those in favor of the requirements are primarily their neighbors who fear rent and mortgage hikes, loud parties and a lack of adequate infrastructure to accommodate visitors.

For second district resident and former President of the Fan District Association Martha Warthen, the concept of regulating short-term rentals and who can operate them is a no-brainer.

Warthen first learned about the problems that can arise with short-term rentals five years ago, while serving as chair of the association’s zoning committee when residents began to complain about a lack of parking, additional trash and noise coming from a row of homes.

Later, Warthen learned that the homes were owned and rented out by a landlord based in Alexandria. Since then, she has been an adamant supporter of ensuring that the limited housing stock in the city, and especially, the Fan is reserved for those who choose to live in the city.

And, while noise, trash and available parking are important, Warden said they are small potatoes compared to the long-term effects of outside investors taking over communities and raising costs – a concern she said the majority of the community shares.

“The planning department initially made the suggestion to get rid of the owner occupancy requirements and that went over like a lead balloon,” Warthen said. “Every meeting I attended, there were people just coming out of the woodwork to pitch about problems with the short-term rentals next door to them and how they were operated by someone who lives God knows where.”

The prospect of out-of-town investors buying up available housing stock is a legitimate concern for many residents as well as city officials.

Earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney, along with the City Council, declared that the city was in a housing crisis and significant blame was placed on outside investors.

According to a 2020 study conducted by the University of Southern California, the purchase of vacation homes across the country exceeded the growth of existing home sales by more than 40% from the previous year.

Additionally, the Economic Policy Institute reported in 2019 that the economic costs associated with Airbnb likely outweigh the benefits as housing and rental prices increase causing price gauging and communities have to relocate because they can no longer afford to live in their respective neighborhoods.

It is a phenomenon economists have coined “The Airbnb Effect” with many likening it to gentrification.

"There's already evidence of huge problems where they're taking over mostly African American and Hispanic neighborhoods and people can't afford to live there anymore because raising prices also causes real estate prices to go up," Warthen said.

For longtime resident Joe Sokohl, the underlying issues he sees with short-term rentals is one that has limited discussion -- strained infrastructure.

Sokohl, who previously was a vocal advocate against eliminating parking requirements, said that the city is not prepared enough to handle the addition of more people.

In congested areas like the Fan and Scott's Addition, Sokohl said it is already difficult for those living in the city to find adequate parking. The addition of more people and their cars could lead to gridlocked streets. Likewise, the city's water and sewage systems are failing.

While Richmond may need and/or want the additional revenue, Sokohl said it is not in a place to accommodate them.

Somewhere in the middle

For Richmond resident Barbara Nelson, the solution lies somewhere in the middle.

Nelson is an Airbnb operator herself who rents out the lower level of her historic Fan home. While her property is in line with the city's current requirements, she said she understands the plight.

In addition to her Airbnb, Nelson also independently rents out several properties to long-term residents.

Short-term rentals do bring in more money each month, but they also require additional maintenance with cleaning crews having to come between visits and general tidying up.

But, long-term rentals bring with it there own problems, too. The longer a tenant stays, the more likely there will be needed repairs after a move-out along with the necessary maintenance requirements.

Ultimately, for Nelson, it comes down to accessible and affordable housing.

"It is a fear that good housing practices will diminish. I understand both sides but also, we have a shortage. Rents have gone up and as landlords, we are driven by supply and demand," Nelson said. "There's price gauging and while we try to be fair to tenants and not be greedy, I don't think every landlord feels the same way."

Throughout the ongoing discussions, ideas to address concerns have been tossed around including eliminating the owner occupancy requirement and adopting a rental property cap on out-of-town developers.

The ongoing Airbnb battle

The decision to change its short-term rental regulations came after numerous folks came forward to discuss the impracticality of the current regulations. While operators pushed for fewer rules, others expressed the importance of protecting neighborhoods and the citizens that inhabit them.

Likewise, the underlying, bigger-picture problems, like affordable housing, have served as a guiding rod for the planning department which ultimately, has to find solutions to accommodate all parties involved.

After months of planning and public input, Vonck presented the department’s recommendations to the Planning Commission in late-August.

The new proposed revisions included adding additional regulations to where short-term rentals can be, increasing the number of rental units in a multifamily home and limiting the number of people allowed in a unit.

But, there was no change to the owner occupancy clause. As a result, a meeting that appeared to be straight-forward turned contentious as dozens came forward in protest of the requirement. Subsequently, the planning commission voted to continue the proposal to address public concerns.

Last week, the commission met again and this time, heard from a majority of people in support of the owner occupancy requirement including Second District Councilmember Katherine Jordan.

Ultimately, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of its initial revisions with the addition of two amendments which increases the maximum number of guest to 10 and adjusts the owner occupancy requirement to include that the short-term rental must be located on the primary residence of the person who manages the day-to-day operations.

Additionally, primary residence will be determined by DMV or the Office of the Registrar of the City of Richmond records.

City Council is set to make its final decision Monday with an anticipated approval with little opposition except for Third District Councilmember Ann-Frances Lambert, who is an Airbnb operator.

Richmond City Council will hold its next meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11. Folks will have an opportunity to express their concerns prior to the vote.