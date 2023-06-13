A 7,500-seat amphitheater built at Tredegar Iron Works along the James River could open as soon as spring 2025 after the project was unanimously approved by the Richmond City Council.

Leonard Sledge, the city's economic development director, said the $30 million project will sit on 4 acres of a 9-acre parcel on the hillside next to the American Civil War Museum and will house fixed seats, lawn seats and a stage as well as concessions.

The property is owned by NewMarket Corp., which plans to lease the sire to Red Light Ventures, the entity that will manage the facility.

During the City Council meeting Monday, resident Joseph Rogers told the council the area should be preserved because of its role as an enslaved African heritage site and said markers have been removed.

Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille said officials plan to study the area and will work to preserve the history of the site.

The project previously won a grant and received approvals from the Planning Commission and the city Organizational Development Committee.

Red Light Ventures anticipates breaking ground this year. The group expects about 25-35 performances to be held there annually.

“It can be a great asset to all the good momentum that you have in Richmond going on right now and the goals that I feel y’all have on the riverfront there,” Coran Capshaw, Red Light Ventures founder, said in a previous meeting. “We’ll be a good neighbor to the community and a good asset that y’all can be proud of.”

The project is in line with the Richmond 300 master plan that serves as the city’s roadmap for development. The city anticipates the project will increase tourism, bring in tax revenue and promote riverfront activities, Sledge said.

Recently, the city voted to eliminate its parking space requirements. As a result, developers are no longer required to provide a set number of parking spaces, which means they could choose to build some, many or none at all.

The push to eliminate spaces is outlined in the city’s RVAGreen 2050 plan, which calls for a decrease in carbon emissions. With less available parking, residents cannot as easily rely on cars to get around the city. As a result, the city hopes to incentivize its public transit.

According to the Planning Department, the location’s current zoning does not require parking despite its recent minimum repeal. City officials said that it will manage with its available parking as it has hosted several events at Brown’s Island and has not faced problems.

The project has agreed to meet various decibel and noise restrictions in order to alleviate stress in neighboring households.

