Richmond Animal Care and Control has come a long way in the past ten years — euthanasia rates are down and adoptions are up. Despite this, the department is struggling.

Christie Peters, the department's deputy director, presented the latest round of numbers to city's Public Safety Standing Committee Tuesday highlighting the department's successes as well as its problems.

As the only 24-hour, seven-day-a-week open-admission public shelter in the city, the department provides care to an average 3,000 animals each year.

In 2013, the department reported an annual euthanasia rate of 1,500 per year. Now, the rate has dropped significantly. As of 2022, the average yearly rate is 300.

While the goal is to save 90% of the animals that come through the shelter, Peters said it has been a hard goal to hit. But, the department is working to meet it.

The 80% decrease in euthanasia rates directly correlates with an increase in adoptions as well as return to owners.

In 2012, more animals were euthanized than adopted or returned. Now, the department reports more adoptions and returns than it euthanizes.

According to Peters, the department offers numerous opportunities to help folks keep their pets. This includes helping with the cost by offering food through its pets pantry and other supplies.

Additionally, the department will provide dog houses as well as cost reductions on a case-by-case basis.

While this, along with donations, has helped decrease numbers, Peters said the department still faces its fair share of problems.

"There's more emergencies and more nonsense happening. We just can't catch up. We are drowning," Peters said. "I hope this isn't a sign of the times to come. I hope next year will be better."

On average, the department receives 30 calls of service a day including stray animals, severe abuse or neglect, bite reports and sick or injured wildlife calls. Last year, the department responded to 11,000 calls for service.

According to Peters, this year has been the worst she has seen in her decade long tenure. The department, which is operating with a seven-person team, has seen a drastic increase in its call volume.

As a result, it is not able to address each call that comes in. Instead, the department is prioritizing based on emergency level. Calls regarding strays and off-leash dogs are considered "bottom of the barrel" priority.

This year, the department has seen an increase in sick, abandoned and abused cases. While Peters attributes some factors as COVID-19 pandemic related, the city, like many other localities in the South, is facing an increase in Parvo and flu cases.

In one week, Peters said her team picked up eight dead dogs that had died from parvo, a canine virus, and were then abandoned.

"I've never seen anything like it. It's like the savagery of this year is really heartbreaking," Peters said.

Currently, the shelter is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave. and has the capacity to house 90 large dogs and 166 small dogs or cats.

Cats and dogs that need homes in the Richmond area