The Republican-led Richmond Electoral Board after an outcry of criticism from the public and citizens voted unanimously Friday to rescind a decision to shutter two early voting polling sites. Even as it reversed course, it then made the controversial move to eliminate early voting on Sundays.

Today the Electoral Board voted to open Hickory Hill Community Center and City Hall. These two satellite locations will open the first day of Early Voting, Friday September 22nd. — Office of Elections (@RVA_Votes) August 4, 2023

The board's decision comes after numerous city and state officials, community organizers and residents came forward to denounce the plan, citing it as discriminatory since the two locations targeted to be closed — one at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St., and the other at Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd. — are located along public transit lines and in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

While the Electoral Board opted to overturn the vote in a special meeting, it also did not have the legal power to make the call in the first place. It is the role of the Richmond City Council to determine polling locations and funding for the decision, according to a letter issued by City Attorney Laura Drewry.

The board does have the power to determine hours and days of operation, which it exercised at the same meeting voting 2-1 to eliminate early voting on Sundays — a decision that was also criticized as discriminatory.

The Office of Elections, 2314 W. Laburnum Ave., quickly filled early Friday as dozens packed into the typically near-empty second-floor boardroom.

Jones said shuttering the locations would drastically impact South Side residents who may not have adequate access to public transportation.

“I strongly believe in the principles of equal access to the democratic process and the importance of removing obstacles,” Jones said. “Closing early voting sites in areas with significant Black populations directly hinders their ability to exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

Voting locations created three years ago

The two locations were established in 2020 and upheld by the City Council in an ordinance outlining polling places this year. The spots were chosen along bus lines and included to make them more accessible to residents who lack adequate transportation.

The initial, now overturned, decision would have left only the home office off Laburnum Avenue open to the public — a 20- to 30-minute drive for South Side residents. The location is not along the city’s bus route.

Electoral Board Chair C. Starlet Stevens addressed the audience with a statement regarding its decision to eliminate the locations, claiming it was strictly budgetary.

Stevens said the registrar’s office last year tallied nearly 3,000 votes at the two satellite polls, which ultimately cost the city $100,000. As a result, Stevens said, those 2,844 votes did not justify keeping the polls open this year given the cost.

“The cost is astronomical when you compare how many people are coming in to vote versus what the city of Richmond is spending,” Stevens said. “I will emphatically state that this was not to suppress any other voters in the city.”

Early voting locations typically are open for 45 days. The office faced controversy last year when it advertised the opening of three locations but ultimately failed to operate one of them with numerous people coming forward to vote and finding the doors locked.

While the location eventually opened, it did not operate for the full 45 days, which could have affected the total votes reported by Stevens at the meeting.

Jordan, who spoke before the board Friday morning, said there should not be a price tag attached to votes. Additionally, Jordan said it is not the Electoral Board’s business to consider funding when the City Council is in charge of allocating funds.

“You cannot put a price on exercising your right to vote,” Jordan said. “I don’t care if one person votes, you cannot put a price on access.”

Earlier this year, the City Council approved the fiscal year 2024 budget that includes the needed $100,000 to fund the operations of the two locations.

Mayor: 'I am disappointed to see them vote to close Sunday early voting'

When asked if there were other expenses the board planned to use with the funding, Stevens shrugged and said she did not know, but it plans to replace equipment and increase security.

While the board rescinded its previous vote, it voted in favor, with one lone Democrat opposing, to eliminate early voting on Sundays. Operating on Sundays would have a drastic effect on people who work the polls, according to Stevens, claiming they would have to work seven days a week.

My thoughts on the Richmond Electoral Board reversing their decision to close two early voting locations. pic.twitter.com/JbEM83NLdB — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) August 4, 2023

Mayor Levar Stoney said the decision to eliminate Sunday early voting is disappointing and will have an impact on Black voters.

“While I celebrate their decision to reverse course, I cannot hide the fact that I am disappointed to see them vote to close Sunday early voting locations — a time where many Black and Brown Richmonders cast their ballots,” Stoney stated in a release.

Early voting at all three locations will start Sept. 22 and conclude Nov. 5.