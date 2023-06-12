Richmond residents will have a second chance to weigh in on plans for a $562 million casino and resort in the city’s South Side following a 8-1 city council vote Monday.

The decision comes two years after 51% of voters rejected plans for the development. The referendum vote approved Monday will take place in November.

The new casino plan, outlined in a 197-page ordinance, varies little from the initial proposal in terms of location and operation. Its final approval from city council did not come without a fight, with both supporters and opponents filling the meeting.

Eighth District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, one of the most outspoken proponents of the project, argued at length that the casino will bring jobs for her district and help create opportunities.

Supporters speaking in favor of the casino plan during the Monday city council public comment session included Jack Berry, president of Richmond Region Tourism; Cathy Hughes, founder of developer Urban One; and Jason Sauer, a senior vice president with project partner Churchill Downs.

Sauer, whose company operates facilities in 14 states, said a team is in place in Richmond working on plans.

"We look forward to a long partnership together," he told the council.

Several labor union representatives were present to share their support of Richmond-based jobs.

Richmond Economic Development Director Leonard Sledge said that, if approved, the casino will sit at Walmsley Boulevard and Trenton Avenue and will be owned by RVA Entertainment Holdings LLC and managed by Richmond VA Management LLC.

If the casino gets final approval, the city will receive a one-time, upfront payment of $25 million, the ordinance states.

A city-funded study found that the casino resort will result in an estimated $29.7 million in general fund revenue and create 1,300 jobs.

“The project creates a significant number of good-paying jobs with benefits for Richmond citizens that creates significant new general fund revenue,” Sledge said at a previous meeting. “In a manner that doesn’t cost the city.”

Opponents of the project say gambling preys on economically vulnerable people. There is also criticism that voters have already rejected the plan.

"Casinos are predatory industries, where people bring in their dollars and turn our pennies. I believe we can do better," resident Allan-Charles Chipman said. "Please respect the referendum and democracy."

Following the city’s initial opposition vote, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, fought through the state budget to prevent the city from hosting a second vote until Petersburg could be considered.

Baltimore-based Cordish Companies, which has partnered with Petersburg, has made it clear that it will not move forward if the city is allowed a second vote, saying it will not construct a casino if it has to share the market with a rival facility.

In June 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a two-year budget that effectively gave Petersburg more time to consider whether it wanted a casino with the inclusion of a provision that forbade localities that held a failed casino referendum from trying again.

The General Assembly has yet to reach an agreement on a revised state budget, or decide whether to include language to allow Petersburg to vote on a casino or prevent Richmond from holding a second vote. With the budget still in limbo, the city rushed to introduce the paper.

It is not clear whether voters in either Richmond or Petersburg will get the chance to choose this fall whether to support a casino. The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee rejected bills this year to allow Petersburg to hold a referendum, while blocking a second vote in Richmond. But a compromise on the state budget could include language that prevents Richmond from holding a second referendum.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, were the lead sponsors of a 2020 law that legalized casino gaming in five cities — Portsmouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Danville and Richmond — subject to voter approval. Voters in the first four cities approved proposed casino projects that fall, but Richmond was not ready to hold a referendum until 2021.

Knight has said he made a mistake by not making clear in the legislation whether a city that rejects a casino proposal could hold a second vote, and, if so, when. Lucas says she strongly supports a second vote in Richmond and opposes a bid for a casino in Petersburg.

The ordinance to reintroduce the casino vote first came before city council at its end-of-the-month May regular meeting.

Following its introduction, it went before the city's Organizational Development Committee, which sees all city council in attendance. There, it received widespread support from council. Second district representative Katherine Jordan was the only council member to vote in opposition.

Similarly, Jordan was the only one to not vote in favor of the casino and resort in its final vote on Monday.

