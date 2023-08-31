Casino developers offer new plans, new strategy toward winning referendum

After Richmond voters shut down the prospect of a $562 million South Side casino by a 51%-49% vote three years ago, casino supporters are taking a new approach on the project's newly approved bid in a second referendum.

Urban One and Churchill Downs, the two corporations in charge of overseeing the proposed casino, have decided to change their initial approach and plan to rebrand the site by giving it a new name, identity and features.

The two companies along with local officials, key stakeholders and the community came together Thursday evening to share the new plans and discuss future goals for the project.

In the company’s new office in Shockoe Bottom, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins III addressed the dozens crowded into the small front room regarding the new plans.

The project, now called Richmond Grand Resort and Casino, differs vastly from the first proposal. If constructed, its amenities will include:

a 250-room luxury hotel;

fitness center;

outdoor pools;

a spa;

a 55-acre park;

a gaming floor;

a 3,000-seat concert venue;

restaurants and breweries; and

a high-tech film and audio production facility.

Additionally, the group has promised to donate $16 million over 10 years, invest $325,000 annually in equitable transit and increase tourism to the region.

For South Side resident Sasha Williams, the prospect of good-paying jobs is what won her over on the proposed site.

“I know firsthand from our community. There aren’t many jobs available,” Williams said. “We need good jobs. We need jobs with good benefits. We all know in today’s climate everything is so expensive.”

The group recognized its faults with the first referendum, saying it knew a lot about media and entertainment but not politics.

With a second referendum, Liggins said the city will have an opportunity to vote on a completely different project that was designed around what the community has requested.

“I think you’ll see more time on the content, not just the firepower. I know that last go-around we bought every billboard in the entire city and it was probably annoying,” Liggins said. “We should have been talking to more people as opposed to advertising to more people.”

The meeting comes after numerous legal back-and-forth and an official signoff from the state.

While the City Council initially signed off on a second referendum with an 8-1 vote in June, city officials were uncertain as to whether the project vote would come to fruition.

The non-stock organization, which hosts biweekly events at Pop’s Bingo World, alleged that the city improperly awarded a contract without undergoing a public bid.

After reviewing the claim, Judge Marchant ruled against the organization and brought the project back into action.

And following a six-month budget standoff in the General Assembly, budget negotiators announced they had a deal. As it stands, the current budget does not include language that would bar the city from holding a second vote.

In the years following the first casino referendum, other state officials worked to keep Richmond from holding a second referendum until other localities had a chance to build their own casino projects.

Sen. Joe Morrisdey, D-Petersburg, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, fought through the state budget to prevent the city from hosting a second vote until Petersburg could be considered.

In June 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a two-year budget that effectively gave Petersburg more time to consider whether it wanted a casino with the inclusion of a provision that forbade localities that held a failed casino referendum from trying again.

Now, it is likely Richmond voters will see the vote on their November ballots this year.

But it does not come without opposition. As casino proponents have begun going door to door handing out fliers reading “Richmond wins when we vote yes,” those in opposition are launching their own anti-casino campaigns.

Earlier this year, a local committee titled “No Means No Casino” formed and has already accumulated $135,000 in donations, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The first casino referendum was a question about a casino.

The second casino referendum is now a question about the legitimacy of public referendums and democracy.

A yes vote weakens our democracy in crisis.

A no vote strengthens our democracy

PERIOD. #DontBetAgainstDemocracy — ChipmanForRichmond (@MrLegacyJones) August 28, 2023

Richmond resident and former 6th District City Council candidate Allan-Charles Chipman expressed his opposition to the proposed project earlier this year to the council.

According to Chipman, casinos are predatory in nature and disproportionately affect economically vulnerable people.

“Casinos are predatory industries,” Chipman said. “I believe we can do better.”

The average income in the neighborhood of the proposed site is less than $25,000, according to city GIS maps.

If the proposed casino project is approved, the city will receive an initial upfront payment of $25 million. A city-led study reports that the casino is projected to create at least 1,300 jobs and generate at least $30 million in annual tax revenue.