Richmonders voted 51-49% in a 2021 citywide referendum to oppose the construction of a casino in Richmond’s South Side.

Despite this, City Council introduced an ordinance that if approved, will allow the city to bring the casino vote back on the ballot.

The proposal comes after a Richmond Circuit Court judge signed an order in November – at the request of the city – in an effort to remain a contender for the more than $500 million ONE Casino and Resort development.

Council member Reva Trammell, who represents the 8th district in which the site was initially proposed, has continued to speak in favor of the project stating it will bring jobs and additional funding to the region.

According to Trammell, the election was not an accurate portrayal of public opinion as the casino vote was on the back of the ballot and many did not turn it over to place their vote.

“People were calling me standing in line to vote, screaming we can’t find it,” Trammell said. “I know that if we get another chance it’s going to pass because we’re going to make it clear.”

In total, the Department of Elections reports nearly 79,000 cast their votes in the 2021 casino refendum – roughly 10,000 more than those tallied for the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Treasurer and Sheriff which were on the same ballot.

The majority of votes in favor of the casino came from most of the precincts in the South Side, opposition voters primarily concentrated in the West End.

Following the vote, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, fought to prevent the city, through the state budget, from hosting a second vote until Petersburg could be considered.

However, Baltimore-based Cordish Companies, which has partnered with Petersburg, has made it clear that it will not move forward if the city is allowed a second vote citing it will not construct a casino if it has to share the market with a rival facility.

In June 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a two-year budget that effectively gave Petersburg more time to consider whether it wanted a casino with the inclusion of a provision that forbade localities that held a failed casino referendum to try again.

The General Assembly has yet to reach an agreement on a revised state budget, or decide whether to include language to allow Petersburg to vote on a casino or prevent Richmond from holding a second vote. With the budget still in limbo, the city rushed to introduce the paper.

Those in opposition to the casino argue that Richmonders have already weighed in and a second vote would be a direct dismissal of public favor.

Richmond resident Jeremy Davis addressed the council during public comment arguing against the proposal stating casinos’ business model is to profit off of the exploitation of people.

“I firmly believe that money is overshadowing the will of the public,” Davis said. “Sacrificing the well-being of the citizens is not the way to fund the city.”

Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council have shown favorable support for the casino touting an increase in tax revenue and more development in Richmond's South Side. With a revote, both hope for greater citywide outreach as to the benefits of a casino.

Richmond City Council plans to vote on the proposal at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 12 meeting.