Richmond is going all in on being green.

The City Council has announced its commitment to developing a plan and taking the necessary actions to address the climate crisis through its unanimous support of the RVAgreen 2050: Climate Equity Action plan.

The plan, which is deemed an “equity-centered community based, integrated climate action and climate resilience plan,” will serve as a roadmap for the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, with a decrease to net zero emissions by 2050. It will also help the city adjust and navigate around climate impacts like extreme heat, precipitation and flooding.

In practice, this includes designating funds to improve transportation, cut waste output, develop better infrastructure, make homes and businesses more energy efficient and ensure equitable access to green spaces across the city.

The decision to approve the plan came after numerous people, many of them high school and college students, came forward to ask the council to pass the resolution.

For Kelly, a freshman at Open High School, the climate crisis is a great concern for both herself and her peers.

“I’m scared for my future and I’m scared for my friends and family and I don’t know where I see myself in 10 years because the climate crisis will affect all of us for the rest of our lives,” Kelly said. “I’m so angry and frustrated that I have to be here to find some reason to tell you why to vote yes on this and continue to push for it in the future.”

Many argued that there needs to be adequate transportation and better infrastructure, citing that the walkability of parts of the city is poor. Others highlighted the importance of maintaining Richmond’s historic natural amenities like the James River.

Council President Mike Jones pointed to climate-related issues in his own neighborhood, which is lacking in green spaces.

“I live in a heat island. We know that it is 10 degrees hotter in parts of South Richmond, especially the parts that I live in, we know that when it drizzles, it floods,” Jones said. “I can’t do ‘No Car November’ and keep a schedule, and everyone should be able to do something as simple as that.”

The 571-page plan has been in the works for several years following Mayor Levar Stoney’s 2017 introduction of the initiative.

Since then, it has been a community-wide, interdepartmental effort to create a thorough, comprehensive plan that includes 17 objectives, 49 strategies and 134 actions to better address current issues and prepare for any future ones.

Laura Thomas, the city’s director of the Office of Sustainability, appeared before the Land Use, Housing and Transportation Committee this month to emphasize some of the key results that would occur if the plan were fully implemented.

It would create nearly 11,000 new jobs in the next 27 years, create $3.6 billion in net benefits and save $231 million in health costs.

While the plan is extensive, the city is estimated to have reduced more than 20% of its greenhouse gas emissions in the past 15 years and, with more focused initiatives in place, is already on its way to hitting its 2030 benchmark.

Mainly, these initiatives include retrofitting homes and businesses with more energy efficient equipment, pushing for renewable energy and incentivizing development that results in net zero energy consumption.

Additionally, the plan focuses heavily on ensuring equitable access to resources.

With the adoption of the resolution, the RVAgreen 2050: Climate Equity Action Plan will serve as the city’s official sustainability plan.

According to Councilmember Katherine Jordan, who has advocated heavily for climate crisis-related reform, the plan will serve as an adequate “guide for the upcoming years.”

“We are getting things done,” Jordan said. “I really feel confident that this equity plan is a roadmap that is going to take us forward.”

While all of the council spoke in favor of the initiative, with several of the members cosponsoring the resolution, several residents said they want to see its efforts come to fruition.

With the mayor set to roll out his budget in the upcoming months, people should anticipate items outlined in the sustainability plan.

“I struggled with coming to this meeting because I’m scared that if this passes, you won’t follow through on it,” Kelly said. “But, I’m here to tell you that we will continue to come and we will continue to push for this and we will continue to push for climate justice and that we will hold you accountable if you do not act.”

8 things to do right now in your community to prepare for climate change 8 things to do right now in your community to prepare for climate change Plant a rain garden or install a rain barrel Remove invasive plant species from parks Replace grass lawns with eco-alternatives Use renewable energy options Use natural methods to repel mosquitoes Plant trees Support local farmers Get elected to HOA or neighborhood association