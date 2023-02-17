City of Richmond employees submitted the necessary petitions for a union election. This move comes seven months after Richmond City Council approved a code amended allowing municipal workers the right to unionize.

For city employees like Linda Brown, it's been a 38 long years to get to this historic moment of victory.

"This is a historic day," said Brown. "Today we are ready to take the next step and that is to vote for our respective union."

Local employees and organizing allies gathered on the steps of City Hall Thursday to commemorate the leap forward in the collective bargaining process with their unions, SEIU Virginia 512, Teamsters Local 322 and local supporters.

Brown is an administrator within Richmond's public library systems. As a long time employee and workers rights advocate, she said the city hasn't always done right by her others, but she's always loved serving the people of the city.

"All workers no matter who they are, or where they are....deserve the right to a union," said Brown, adding "because a union takes care of its workers. You can take that to the bank."

Mavis Green, another Richmond employee, echoed Brown's sentiments while quoting Mayor Levar Stoney from his annual State of the City Address.

"The mayor had a dream he said we're supposed to be one city, our city, but we're not one city, our city, until we are together as one," said Green.

Green and Brown are just two of Richmond's over 3,000-person workforce vying to improve their working conditions.

City employees stood alongside long time unions and supporters like SEIU Virginia 512, the VCU Chapter of United Campus Workers of Virginia, Teamsters Local 322, the Starbucks Workers union and much more.

Councilmembers Reva Trammell and Kristen Nye also came out in support of municipal workers. Both councilors submitted separate measure which would allow city workers to unionize before coming to a compromise.

"This is a proud moment in my time of being on city council, to be able to stand here and say when you fight for something that you believe in, it is well worth it," said Trammell.

"I'm so grateful for everyone who came to the table and it was such a cooperate experience," said Nye. "Thank you for helping us do the work we needed to do."

After filling a petition with SEIU Virginia 512, the city will review the petition and take the next steps towards conducting a union election.

According to the city ordinance, Richmond's labor relations administrator — a third party figure hired to oversee collective bargaining processes — has 45 days to certify the petition, and according to SEIU Virginia 512 Vice President David Broder that process is underway.

"From what we understand city has selected a labor relations administrator but that that person hasn't started," said Broder. "The city needs to make sure that persons starts and certify the election process. there's no room for delay."

After the certification takes place a mail-in ballot election will be held and if a majority of workers who are voting vote yes for the Union. Then we get to sit down at the bargaining table.

"It was great to see city council members here today," said Broder. I believe the city you know, will listen to the voice of their workers, but they need to act. They need to act quickly."

