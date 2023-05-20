The city of Richmond could soon see some monumental changes as it considers a potential shift in who controls the levers of power and who will oversee the responsibilities of government.

Over the course of this year, the Charter Review Commission — a nine-member, citizen-led board — has labored over the city’s 55-page charter, which outlines terms for council members and elected mayors, and details whether council salaries are determined by the state as well as who should be in charge of the budget.

Among the most notable items, however, is whether the city should maintain an at-large mayor.

Currently, the city has a strong mayor system in place, which positions elected mayors at the top of City Hall, where they oversee such things as the budget and day-to-day governmental affairs.

As the commission wraps up its findings in the next few months, it is set to make recommendations on which the City Council will vote. Once the council decides, the issue will go to the General Assembly for a final vote, as city charters are established by the state.

According to City Council Vice President Kristen Nye, who chaired the Government Operations Committee that led to the creation of the commission, the commission consists of knowledgeable citizens who have worked closely with the council with the intent to determine the best possible outcome for the city.

“The big thing and the kind of overarching thing is we went to the elected mayor form of government 20 years ago and so, really, this is just to check in to see what’s working, what’s not working and what is the best form of government for our city,” Nye said.

Before 2004, the city operated on a city manager form of government, which ultimately swayed local power in favor of the council. In this system, the city manager was in charge of implementing the policies and directives of the council.

Under that system, the mayor serves in a less powerful position, often overseeing council meetings.

Richmond is an outlier with its current strong mayor system, as most cities in the commonwealth operate with a city manager form of government. Typically, larger cities opt to have a strong mayor system, while smaller cities do the opposite.

While this is a major component of the potential change in the city’s charter, there are other comparatively minor issues on which the city is considering rehauls.

Thad Williamson, a University of Richmond professor who focuses on urban politics and is commission president, has spent the past year alongside his commission members going through the city’s charter chapter by chapter.

The commission received the official go-ahead in December 2021, but took a few months to put legislation in place. It was seven more months before members were appointed from each district to serve in their respective positions. The commission held its first meeting in November.

Following several meetings and one granted extension by the City Council, the commission is winding down and moving forward with its proposed plan to present its findings and recommendations in June.

But it cannot make any recommendations without hearing from the public. Currently, the commission is seeking community feedback through a survey. It also plans to host a public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Richmond Police Academy, 1202 W. Graham Road.

“We’re taking a broad look at the entire document,” Williamson said. “We would like this to become a citywide civic conversation about governance and get people’s perspectives on strengths and weaknesses of the current system.”

According to Williamson, this is not the city's first attempt to review its charter. There was a prior commission in 2009. However, it did not result in any significant changes in how the city’s government conducts business.

In 2005, the city adopted its current strong mayor form of government, with former Mayor Douglas Wilder leading the charge.

The multiyear process saw mixed opinions from residents and city officials but, ultimately, the decision was made and has stood for two decades.

When asked whether a power shift was likely, Mayor Levar Stoney promptly dismissed the possibility, citing the effectiveness of the current system.

“This will always be a strong mayor form of government,” Stoney said. “I would not support that idea.”