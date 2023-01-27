Richmond council, school board discuss proposed budget's pressing needs

For the first time in years, Richmond City Council met with the school board to discuss the superintendent's proposed fiscal year 2024 budget – a $35 million increase from the previous year’s budget.

The meeting Thursday evening, touted by council as a way to build better communications between the two governing bodies, comes one week after the budget was presented to the school board and two days after the school board’s scheduled work session to dive into the document.

A factor that led many school board members to question the purpose and timing of the meeting with many arguing that collaboration should have occurred months prior.

“Coming here this evening, I’m excited that we’re at the table, I’m not sure if RPS has all that we need to present to ask for any money,” sixth district school board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed said. “Until we have that conversation, colleagues, we’re just meeting just to meet.”

Following reassurances from city council chairmen Michael Jones, who repeatedly said council was not present to tell them what to do, the two bodies discussed the most pressing budgetary needs and areas in which they would like to see funding.

The current proposed budget sits at $228 million with a $35 million increase from the previous year with $28 million being city-funded. The bulk of the increase goes toward employee raises primarily as a result of new labor union contracts which call for significant wage increases resulting in an average $62,000 a year teacher salary.

While the union and the school division have reached a contractual agreement, it is ultimately the city council’s decision as to whether wage increases will be given as it is responsible for funding.

Additionally, Superintendent Jason Kamras’ budget calls for a $6.8 million increase to cover staff positions previously covered by pandemic-era federal funds including 30 staff for the Richmond Virtual Academy – a decision that saw the most questions from city council members.

With an ongoing teacher shortage and lower scores as a result of virtual learning, several members questioned if the funds could be put to better use and if the budgetary requests were in line with the division’s future plans and goals.

While still early in the budget process, the meeting served as an indication of future discussions regarding what the council is more willing to support funding and what may be subject to pass up.

City Council Vice President Kristin Nye suggested the division and the council continue its collaboration to find ways to utilize public services and buildings, like community centers, to better meet the needs of students and lower costs.

“We know you just got the budget, we know this is the superintendent’s budget, you guys are still feeling your way through it and we are cool with that. We’re just here to absorb and absorb,” Nye said. “We can’t eat the elephant.”

The school board will continue to host several work sessions and at least one public hearing before ultimately finalizing its budget recommendation to send over to Mayor Levar Stoney in February.

Richmond City Council must adopt an appropriation for RPS by May 15, and the School Board can work until June to make adjustments and balance the budget before adopting a final budget in June.