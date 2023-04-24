The city of Richmond has finalized a deal with a developer to build a minor-league ball park and a neighborhood around it, the most sure sign yet the city will replace the aging Diamond after 20 years of deliberation.

City leaders completed the deal Monday night, saying opening day at the new stadium is now projected for 2026.

Last fall, the city announced with great fanfare it had come to an agreement with RVA Diamond Partners to build a stadium, apartments, a hotel and retail space on Arthur Ashe Boulevard where The Diamond currently stands.

But for months, the deal wasn't put in ink. Rising interest rates delayed progress, people familiar with the project said. Lou DiBella, Managing General Partner for the Flying Squirrels baseball team, lamented the glacial pace and questioned whether minor-league baseball would continue to exist in the city. Major League Baseball had set a deadline for a new stadium to be operational by 2025.

Finally, on Monday, the city council approved the deal, the largest step toward building a new stadium, something residents have discussed for a generation.

