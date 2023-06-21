Richmond’s Department of Social Services failed to stop assistance payments for over a year to former foster care parents no longer caring for children, an audit reports.

This finding came among two others in a 13-page report released by the city auditor’s office. Of 22% of adoption files reviewed, the department failed to provide sufficient evidence that criminal background, child abuse and neglect checks were completed.

As a result, the department failed to meet mandatory requirements established by federal and state guidelines. “The objective for this audit was to test expenditures and compliance with the adoption program,” the report stated.

The audit discovered that, in at least two cases, former foster parents continued to receive funding after foster children re-entered the foster care system. The funding totaled approximately $65,000.

The Richmond Department of Social Services is tasked with improving “the quality of life for all people” by “strengthening families and individuals through prevention, intervention and support services.” Its adoption unit is just one of many programs in effect to help achieve this goal.

Petula Burks, a spokeswoman for the city, said the audit highlights two areas for improvement: terminating adoption agreements and making sure that documentation is in adoption files, “particularly when third parties are completing the home studies.”

“Fortunately, we have very few adoptions that fall apart or need to be terminated,” she said in an email. “However, when they do, we work closely with the families to try to keep the family intact. On the occasion that it is not possible to keep a family together, we established a process to file for child support through the Office of Child Support Enforcement and monitor when payments are received.”

In the fiscal year 2022, the department reported 66 children were in foster care, with 59 of them in the system as a result of terminations of parental rights. Of the 66 children, 24 were adopted.

In order to ensure foster parents have adequate financial assistance to provide for the children, the department issues supplemental assistance payments.

While these funds are not intended to cover the full cost of raising a child, they cover basic child and medical care, especially for children with special needs. The funds are ultimately the children’s and not the parents’.

In total, the department issued $6.4 million in adoption assistance payments last year for 380 children and youth.

According to the audit, department staff did not adequately assess two cases to determine if assistance payments should be terminated, resulting in two families receiving payments despite not providing care for the children.

“The adoptive parents were concurrently paid along with foster care service providers,” the audit reports.

While the adoptive parents were referred to child support enforcement for collection efforts, no child support has been remitted to the department for these children.

For parents to qualify to be adoptive parents, they must meet mandatory federal requirements established by Title IV-E of the Social Security Act. This includes criminal background checks and regular in-home child abuse and neglect checks.

The audit reviewed 40 children’s cases that received Social Security subsidies. Of the 40, the report found that nine of them did not have any of the mandatory checks listed in their files or mark whether or not parents met requirements.

After talking with the staff, auditors noted that the department verbally affirmed that these in-home and background checks were completed, but could not provide specific dates or produce proper paperwork.

During the process, the audit reported that other documents — including court orders, negotiation papers and annual affidavits — were missing from the children’s files. While department staff members were ultimately able to retrieve and locate these files, the audit notes that the department can improve its filing practices.

“The auditors could not confirm when the checks occurred, and supporting documentation was not provided before the completion of the fieldwork,” the audit stated. “The lack of a quality control process resulted in incomplete adoption case files, which may result in noncompliance with the adoption assistance requirements.”

Burks said the missing documentation “was in files where the background check was completed by a third party,” not the city agency. She said they’ve taken steps to address the issue.

In order to alleviate some of these key problem areas, the audit recommends the department’s deputy director develop an internal process to determine if assistance payments need to be terminated and obtain guidance from the state as to handle the two identified cases.

The department agreed to develop a plan and meet the audit’s recommendations by the start of next month.

According to the report, the auditor’s office interviewed staff, reviewed federal and state regulations, analyzed state adoption statistics, reviewed assistance payments, selected children receiving federal adoption assistance and selected a sample of children to ensure payment processes were set up properly.

While the auditor’s office planned to review the city’s adoption timeliness — the federal goal is to finalize adoptions within two years — and validate if the required supervisory visits were completed, it was limited in its scope as local auditors do not meet the state’s codified definition as a party with a legitimate interest.

As a result, the office was unable to access the adoption records and data needed to make a full determination.

However, Virginia Department of Social Services adoption statistics found that 86% of the city’s adoption cases over the past five years have taken more than 24 months to complete. The audit notes that this could be the result of numerous factors, including a shortage of foster families and difficulty placing children with behavioral issues, special needs and disabilities.

Said Burks: “The city of Richmond is committed to continuous improvement, and audits are a tool that helps us improve how we deliver our services and manage public funds.”