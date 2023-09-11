There are more turns to negotiate but none of the old 9th Street traffic headaches for GRTC bus drivers at the new downtown transfer station. It has more space so there is less jostling for passengers heading from one bus to another.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company's new transfer center at Eighth and Clay streets in Richmond replaces the smaller, tighter space on the sidewalk next to the former Public Safety building.

“It gets easier every time," said GRTC driver Sharon Randolph, after she pulled in to drop off passengers Monday during the new transfer center’s official opening.

“Right now, I’m working on that far corner; it’s tight and I’m trying to get as close to the curb as I can,” she said.

For Hazel Bachoo, waiting for Randolph’s Route 1 Chamberlayne-Downtown bus, the larger space and the new screens detailing when buses are due to arrive are a big improvement.

“It’s a lot easier changing buses here,” she said.

The new transfer center, on what was a parking lot across from the John Marshall Courthouse, replaces the sidewalk on 9th Street, next to the decrepit former Public Safety Building that had been GRTC's designated transfer point.

For the 5,000 passengers a day who changed buses there it is a safer and more comfortable place to wait for buses that GRTC is pushing to run on more frequent schedules, said GRTC chief executive officer Sheryl Adams.

“This is a big deal, folks, a big deal,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said, before helping to cut a GRTC-purple ribbon to officially open the facility.

“You come downtown, you can jump on a bus and we’ll make sure you have a good experience,” he said.

The transit agency spent $3.7 million on the project, which includes new islands and shelters for passengers, as well screens for bus arrival information and 12 bus bays.

GRTC leases the space from the city for $1 a year.

GRTC is studying a more permanent transfer station, including a building for people to wait in, though the location and timeline for that are still not nailed down.

It’s one of several studies now underway at GRTC, including looking at bus route extensions and a version of the current Willow Lawn to Rocketts Landing bus rapid transit service that would run on a north-south route.

GRTC has secured funding to make sure it can keep running its fare-free service through 2025, and is already looking for funding to keep its rides free beyond that, Adams said.

Fare-free bus service is a central GRTC policy, she said.

"It means you don't have to worry about money when you need to get to work; you don't need to worry about money when you want to do something with your children," she said.

