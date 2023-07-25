For Richmond’s public housing residents, the possibility of owning a home could be just around the corner with the help of a new Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority pilot program.

The program serves as the first of its kind, not only in the state but also in the nation, as it provides mortgage loans based upon on-time rental payment history instead of credit score. If successful, it will serve as the model for other public housing authorities in the country.

According to RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith, this “groundbreaking and historic initiative” will combine the city’s current voucher homeownership program into a larger initiative that includes all public housing families living in city-run public housing complexes and senior communities.

Presently, the authority oversees Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts as well as seven other senior housing facilities. In total, the authority is in charge of over 3,500 housing units.

“This is not just a homeownership initiative, but this is also a wealth-building initiative,” Nesmith said.

While the authority currently operates two homeownership programs — the Greenwalk Homeownership Program and the Neighborhood Homeownership Initiative — Nesmith said the newest homeownership initiative will serve as an extension through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, mortgage lenders and local, state and federal governments.

The initiative comes on the heels of a recent President Joe Biden administration initiative that required mortgage lenders to consider public housing residents’ two-year rental payment histories instead of their credit scores.

In light of this ruling, Nesmith said he and his team created the program to help begin the process of building opportunities for residents.

The authority has already formed agreements with Bank of America, Truist Bank, Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union and Virginia Credit Union to begin to offer payment history loans with the promise of below-market interest rates.

As loans will not be based on credit score, potential homeowners will not have to pay mortgage insurance.

Additionally, Nesmith said folks who qualify will receive down-payment assistance and closing cost coverage through various grants that will not have to be paid back.

In order to qualify, the first-time homebuyers must:

be current Richmond public housing residents;

be able to prove a two-year or more consistent rental payment history;

have a minimum two-year full- or part-time, consistent and current employment history with no gaps;

meet the minimum wage guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development;

be a current member of the RRHA Housing Choice Voucher Program;

have no outstanding debt with RRHA or unpaid rent;

participate and complete a homebuyer education course by a HUD-certified Housing Counseling Agency.

For Nesmith, who is the product of public housing himself, the goal is to create an environment in which families can utilize government-funded assistance to get ahead and back on their feet.

“Public housing was never intended to be generation after generation,” Nesmith said. “It was intended to be transitional housing, and we want to help people get to a place of self-sufficiency so that we can bring in other families into that safety net.”

Nesmith presented the authority’s launch plan to the Richmond City Council on Monday afternoon at its informal regular meeting after announcing its creation last week.

It was met with widespread support from the City Council, with numerous council members emphasizing the importance of creating more housing opportunities and ending generational poverty.

“This is great; I appreciate this,” said District 8 representative Reva Trammell. “There’s a lot of people who want to get out of public housing and to have something to say, ‘This is mine. I worked so hard and now I have something to call mine for me and my family.’”’

Most recently, the Planning Commission voted to add several public housing neighborhoods to the city’s Richmond 300 master plan, which serves as a roadmap for the city’s future development plans and projects. The addition of these neighborhoods prioritizes various rehabilitation and expansion plans.

Last week, the city’s Office of Equitable Development announced its Jackson Ward Community Plan, which will see Gilpin Court torn down, remodeled as a mixed-income complex and reconnected to the Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Earlier this year, RRHA announced the creation of the Richmond Development Corporation, which allows for the public entity to operate a private business in order to partner with and accept funding from private companies interested in expanding and aiding public housing.

According to Nesmith, the plan is to better incorporate public housing complexes into the community, receive funding to fix aging structures and create pathways for better access, opportunity and self-sufficiency.

The newest initiative is set to launch later this year after the authority hires a full-time mortgage and loan coordinator to manage the program, meets with more partners and increases its affordable housing stock.

