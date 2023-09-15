"Baby S you are already so loved. We can’t wait to meet you in 2024!" the Instagram post said, a message that included an happy emoji.
The gender of the child was not announced.
The couple used the Instagram social media platform to post a picture from the wedding.
Ms. Stoney is a native Richmonder, a former scientist, a diversity professional and had been employed at Altria. She is now the owner of Beee Squad. On her Linked-In page, Beee squad is characterized a community of movers, one representative at a time.
She graduated with a chemistry degree from Randolph-Macon College and received her m
aster of business administration degree from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond.
The wedding was held in Charleston, South Carolina.
Courtesy of Mayor Levar Stoney’s office
Photos of the Downtown Expressway construction in the early to mid-1970s
Downtown Expressway Construction, 1970s
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction, 1970s
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction, proposed course (different path was chosen)
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction, Powhite Bridge over the James River
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction, Kanawha Plaza, 1981
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Downtown Expressway Construction, Riverside Parkway (would have cut along south bank of the James River past Pony Pasture and Williams Island, never happened)
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive