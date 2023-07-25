Richmonders will cast their votes a second time on whether the city will house a casino in Southside after the city received the go-ahead from a Richmond City Circuit Court Judge and the Virginia Lottery.

The decision comes after Richmond City Council voted 8-1 to request a second referendum be placed on the ballot at its regular June meeting after the first referendum failed.

The Richmond Office of Elections confirmed the signed petition in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, emphasizing its authority to hold the vote.

BREAKING NEWS: My office is now in possession of the court order that authorizes me to place the casino referendum on the November ballot. I will be providing my Electoral Board an update today at our 2 o’clock meeting. pic.twitter.com/Vuv2ODX1Rt — Office of Elections (@RVA_Votes) July 25, 2023

According to the petition, the referendum will "be called and a special election (will) be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023" over whether or not "casino gaming shall be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the city."

Mayor Levar Stoney, who has been a champion of the casino, further reiterated his support in a statement in which he noted the spot's potential as a destination resort and entertainment venue.

"Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of South Side for years to come," Stoney stated in the release.

The $562 million casino and resort proposed at the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Trenton Avenue was first introduced to the city in 2020, when the General Assembly voted to legalize casino gaming in five cities — Portsmouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Danville and Richmond.

Despite mass campaigning on behalf of RVA Entertainment Holdings, tasked with overseeing the Urban One casino, Richmond voters rejected the project in a 51-49% vote in late 2020.

While those in favor argue it will result in an estimated $30 million in general fund revenue and lead to the creation of at least 1,300 jobs, opponents of the project say gambling preys on economically vulnerable people. Additionally, there is criticism over the fact that voters have already rejected the plan.

Following the city's initial opposition vote, former Sen. Joe Morriseey, D-Richmond, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, fought through the state budget to prevent the city from hosting a second vote until Petersburg could be considered.

Baltimore-based Cordish Companies, which has partnered with Petersburg, has made it clear that it will not move forward if Richmond is allowed a second vote, saying it will not construct a casino if it has to share the market with a rival facility.

In June 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a two-year budget that effectively gave Petersburg more time to consider whether it wanted a casino with the inclusion of a provision that forbade localities that held a failed casino referendum from trying again.

The casino referendum still could be blocked by language in the revised state budget pending in the General Assembly. House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, wants to block a referendum this year, in part because House Republicans are trying to help Taylor in her re-election bid in the new 82nd House District.

Taylor sponsored legislation this year to allow Petersburg voters to consider a casino resort proposed there and block a second vote in Richmond, but the bill died in Senate committee, along with a similar bill proposed by Morrissey.

Knight pitched a new budget compromise last week aimed at breaking the political logjam between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over Gov. Glen Youngkin’s package of proposed tax cuts. Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats, say they are encouraged by the new proposal, which addresses only tax cuts and money available for each side to spend.

Language related to casinos is likely to be among the last issues decided in any agreement reached by the House and Senate. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who expects to be the next Senate Finance chair if she wins her election in November, strongly supports a second casino vote in Richmond and opposes a casino in Petersburg.

Lucas vowed again on Tuesday to support Richmond’s plan to put the casino referendum on the ballot in November.

“I am 100% in support of Richmond having another casino referendum,” she said, citing the city’s inclusion among five Virginia cities allowed to host a casino resort under the 2020 bill that she and Knight introduced.

The new casino plan, outlined in a 197-page ordinance, varies little from the initial proposal in terms of location and operation, with management falling to Richmond VA Management LLC and with RVA Entertainment Holdings. A joint venture of Churchill Downs Inc. and Urban One will own and operate the casino and resort.

If residents vote in favor of the casino, the city will receive a one-time, upfront payment of $25 million. The current planned project will include a luxury hotel, resort amenities, live entertainment, conference venues, dining options, table games, slots, a sports book and a 55-acre park and green space.

In a statement issued by Churchill Downs Inc. Tuesday, the company stated it is excited to see the casino back on the ballot.

In the upcoming weeks, it plans to unveil an new design and vision for the casino that "includes feedback from the Richmond community."

"We are ready to elevate our 20-year-plus relationship with Richmonders by presenting opportunities for real economic impact," Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One, stated.

Michael Martz, of The Times-Dispatch, contributed to this story.