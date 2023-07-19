Rick Edwards is "acting" police chief no longer.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, spokesperson Petula Burks announced that the city has officially hired him to helm the Richmond Police Department.

Edwards is a 24-year veteran of the department.

Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer, said that Edwards "brings decades of experience to this role and has a solid reputation throughout the region. We are excited about his leadership and his commitment to further improving our community," Saunders said.

Burks' statement lauded Edwards leadership over the past nine months, which include an effort to increase transparency around police shootings and body-worn camera footage.

Under Edwards, the city has begun releasing "critical incident briefings" when officers use their firearms.

Most recently, Edwards led the police force through a mass shooting event in June outside of the Altria Theater, which saw a man and his stepson attending a Huguenot High School graduation ceremony killed.

“As interim chief, Rick Edwards has been an incredible leader for the City of Richmond."

His almost 24 years with RPD have prepared him to meet the challenges our community faces,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Rick understands that public safety is at its best when it involves members of the community and law enforcement. I can think of no one better suited for this role at this time than Chief Rick Edwards.

A look back at recent Richmond police chiefs Gerald Smith William “Jody” Blackwell William Smith Alfred Durham Ray J. Tarasovic Bryan T. Norwood Rodney D. Monroe Andre Parker