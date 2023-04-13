When the cranes were called in and the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — one of the last remaining testaments to the Lost Cause movement — was dislodged from its pedestal, many in the city hoped for a brighter and more inclusive use of the space.

In the months prior to its removal, the community had already launched its own reclamation of the site formerly known as Lee Circle.

Wooden boxes filled with vegetation dotted the inside of the site as community gardens began to pop up. Soon, folks began traveling across city and state lines to view the newest artifact in Richmond’s longstanding, complex history.

As its recognition continued to grow and news of the statue’s eventual removal spread, organizers began discussing next steps for the site with hopes of transforming into the place the people wanted it to be.

But in the six months leading up to the removal of the statue, an 8-foot chain link fence and concrete barriers were erected around the site, effectively ending any foot traffic to the area.

The wooden boxes filled with vegetation inside the fence withered and died with no one there to take care of them.

Those same hopes continued to dwindle as proposals dragged on and promises from city officials to remove the barriers fell through. A year came and went with limited information as to the future of the site.

Now, after 27 months and numerous failed plans, residents could soon see those previous hopes rekindled as the city announced its plan to remove the barriers by the end of spring.

The announcement came in a newsletter issued by Second District City Councilmember Katherine Jordan.

Jordan said the Department of Public Works and contractors are working at the site and intend to install a temporary landscape plan. The work includes installing new irrigation and electrical equipment in an effort to build and maintain the city’s proposed temporary landscape plan.

“Once that work is completed later this spring, the jersey barriers and fencing that currently enclose the circle will be removed, and returned to the state. The barriers and fencing will remain up while the work is done, to ensure the safety of staff,” Jordan stated in the letter.

Jordan declined to comment further on the project.

The Department of Public Works did not respond to numerous attempts to contact officials in order to determine the scale of the project and find out whether or not it will impact traffic.

In October, the city approved a proposal to put into place a temporary landscape plan carrying with it a $100,000 price tag, with the bulk of the funds going toward planting native plants and trees.

City officials said the plan is ultimately a “temporary fix” until a long-term vision for the site can be determined.

The decision incited controversy that split residents and inner-city departments over the future of the site.

The city’s Urban Design Committee, which ultimately voted to reject the proposal, argued that the project failed to take into consideration the historical significance of the site, lacked community engagement and did not specify how temporary the plan will be as a timeline has not been developed for the “Reimagine Monument Avenue” project.

In 2020, the Northam administration proposed a $10 million state funded plan to “reimagine” Monument Avenue and the Lee Circle. Plans ultimately stalled after the state transferred ownership of the circle to the city, days before Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn into office.

Additionally, the committee pointed out the temporary plan will continue to purposefully restrict public access.

Planning Director Kevin Vonck said that, because of the site’s location at the center of a busy intersection, it is not safe for community gathering. He called for the city’s support as the temporary plan will allow for safer crossing areas.

The Planning Commission eventually voted to recommend approval of the site, and the City Council did.

Following its approval, the city was to begin and complete the work and reopen the site to the public by the end of fall last year.

However, as a result of a lack of planting inventory and “logistical difficulties,” plans were delayed. Now, the city is picking back up and folks should expect to see barriers removed in upcoming weeks.

The Lee monument was built in 1890, 20 years after the death of its subject, and was removed in September 2021. The base was dismantled in February 2022.

