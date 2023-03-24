In December, Richmond removed the last city-owned Confederate statue, at Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue.

Now, a roundabout could take its place.

The City Council’s Land-Use, Housing and Transportation Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss the future of the intersection with the repeal of a 2009 ordinance that prohibits the installation of a roundabout.

Third District council member Ann-Frances Lambert, who represents the residents who live by the intersection, spoke highly in favor of repealing the ordinance, citing that for the city to consider the future of the intersection, it must weigh all its options.

“In order for our traffic engineering department to rule out putting a roundabout at that location, we need to repeal this ordinance,” Lambert said.

As a result, the committee unanimously voted with little discussion to send the proposed ordinance repeal to the council with a recommendation for approval.

Corner has been contentious

The North Side intersection has continued to spark controversy throughout the years not only because it once housed Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill’s remains memorialized by a statue, but also because of constant traffic concerns.

Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, started removing Confederate monuments in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The Hill monument was donated to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. The remains were buried in Hill’s hometown of Culpeper.

Following the removal of the monument, the city paved the area, created crosswalks and added signage. But residents continued to come forward expressing concerns.

In January, the city’s transportation engineering division within the Department of Public Works launched a traffic study at that location to determine how to better address traffic concerns.

According to M. Khara, the Department of Public Works deputy director, the repeal will allow the department to complete its study and evaluate the next steps for the intersection whether that includes a roundabout — or not.

“We don’t want to be prohibited not to consider all the tools. Let’s select what is the best for that particular intersection,” Khara said. “So without this one, we are not doing justice to the decision-making with the consultant and ourselves.”

No one came forward in support or opposition to the proposed repeal.

Conversations regarding the construction of a two-lane roundabout at the site began over a decade ago when, in 2009, a plan to build five citywide roundabouts first came before the council.

While all five of the proposed roundabouts saw some opposition, none faced as much backlash as the Hermitage-Laburnum project with residents arguing it would lead to driver confusion and result in traffic accidents.

The City Council took it a step further with the adoption of an ordinance that prohibits the construction of a roundabout at the site.

Vote scheduled Monday

The city’s Planning Department pushed heavily for the roundabout project, arguing it would drastically lower speeds, lead to fewer accidents, and help alleviate traffic back-ups.

One of the big pushes to put a roundabout at the Hermitage-Laburnum intersection was a result of the NASCAR races at Richmond International Raceway, which brought and continue to bring an increase in traffic.

Now, 14 years later, the city is reconsidering the idea. The council is set to make a decision as to whether it will repeal the original ordinance during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

If approved, the Department of Public Works will weigh in and present its findings to the council. While final approval will give the city the option to construct a roundabout, it can still decide not to construct one at that site.

Before a final vote, residents will have an opportunity to voice their concerns during the public comment period.

