The city of Richmond shut down its bicycle rental system Monday, effectively stopping the use of more than 200 bikes, docked at 20 stations, across the city during the city’s bike month.

In a statement issued by the Department of Public Works, the city said it was forced to shutter the program after the software company under contract with the city unexpectedly closed with just a two-day notice.

“Due to the last-minute, two-day notice and shut down by Bewegen Technologies, the city was forced to suspend the current bicycle rental system until a new software system is in place,” the statement read.

As a result, the program, which launched in 2017 with the help of a $1 million grant award and was initially coined as an “affordable, healthy and safe option to commute,” temporarily will be out of order until the city secures a new contractor.

Several articles have been written on the bankruptcy of Bewegen Technologies. This is fake news, Bewegen has not filled for bankruptcy. We continue to work with our clients. — Bewegen Technologies Inc. (@BewegenT) April 19, 2023

Bewegen Technologies has not released any information on its closure, but the company has had financial woes. It filed for bankruptcy in Canada, and a month ago Raleigh, North Carolina, shut down its bike share program, which also contracted with Bewegen.

While it will likely be an inconvenience for residents who use the bikes for transportation, the city assured folks that it is working on getting the bikes back in order and urged residents to utilize the three e-scooter vendors — Lime, Spin and Bird — in the meantime.

Additionally, the city plans to offer free rides for everyone for 30 days once the bike share is back up and running to account for the inconvenience. The city did not provide a timeframe as to when it plans to relaunch the program.

