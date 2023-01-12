Senior housing presented as option for Matoaca school site

New concepts for rezoning the old Matoaca Elementary campus into senior living units were presented at a community meeting this week, with several residents expressing concern about the impact the proposed project would have on the area.

“There were some points brought out that were really important,” said Kevin Carroll, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors chair and Matoaca District supervisor. “It’s all stuff that we’re gonna go back and look at, and come back and have another meeting with the community and talk about the use.”

The former Matoaca Elementary School was built in 1937. The 11-acre school closed in spring 2021 after serving as a temporary location for Ettrick Elementary during the 2020-21 school year. Chesterfield County Public Schools vacated the building at Lee and Jackson streets in the spring of 2022.

The proposed plan would convert the site into 41 rooms for seniors 65 and older. According to U.S. Census tracks, more than 2,600 seniors 65 and older live within a three-mile radius of Matoaca.

The new concept also includes a community park on the premises. Tuesday’s presentation included updated renderings from the Oct. 5 meeting.

One of the main concerns brought up by some of those in attendance was the idea of a private developer coming in and turning the space into public housing. Carroll told the crowd that any developer would have to adhere to the terms lined out in a contract.

“If it does come to a point when you’re going to move forward with something, then the contract is gonna have all the details in there that spells out the use of the property and what the parameters are,” Carroll said. “Once that becomes past zoning, it doesn’t go away unless they come back again.”

Questions about cost, parking space, overpopulated units, potential loitering and renting to non-local residents also arose from the Q&A portion of the meeting.

Nick Feucht, real estate and housing coordinator for Chesterfield Community Enhancement, said the county has to evaluate the trade-offs of what to get in and what to give up to come up with a solution.

By the numbers 11 Acreage of the former Matoaca Elementary School 52,000 Square footage of building 1937 Year building was constructed 41 Rooms that would be converted for senior living as part of proposal

“I’m reminded of a simple parenting thing which is ‘you can’t get everything,’” Feucht said. “But can you live with what someone else can live with? Compromise is kind of the art of figuring out what works for everyone and what no one will reject; we’ll figure that out.”

Magda Westerhout, vice president of Moseley Architects, explained how a new design could benefit seniors and also noted how a reuse would maintain the historic integrity of the old building. She said it’s a challenge to find something that the community is happy with.

“As a private citizen, I hate seeing old buildings just empty and moldering,” Westerhout said. “But sometimes people are like ‘we’d rather do that, we’d rather not see anything.’”

Burley Langford, 61, lives two doors down from the former school. He prefers to see new senior homes in locations where more elaborate facilities can be built, as opposed to the smaller Matoaca site.

“I really don’t think that’s the best use of a building,” Langford said. “Just tear it down; it’s gonna have so much money involved due to the building products used back in the 30s. We’re just adding insult to injury.”

