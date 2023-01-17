 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheryl Adams named CEO of Greater Richmond Transit

MLK Holiday; Jam business spreads; Democratic candidates line up

The Greater Richmond Transit Co. board on Tuesday named Sheryl Adams as CEO, making her the first Black woman to lead the agency. She had been interim CEO since the departure of Julie Timm last year.

“We trust Sheryl can continue to lead our transit agency to new heights and are even more excited to be placing our first African-American woman in the leadership seat for our agency," said Tyrone Nelson, chairman of GRTC's board and vice chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

Adams has been with GRTC for 24 years and has led operations, safety and training. 

“I am grateful that the board has continued to place its trust in me to lead this organization," Adams said in a statement. "I have great pride in GRTC as we continue to provide clean, safe and reliable transportation options.”

Sheryl Adams, GRTC CEO

Adams

GRTC Chief of Development Adrienne Torres will be promoted to chief of staff and assist Adams during the transition. 

Torres began at GRTC in 2014 and most recently oversaw planning and scheduling; marketing; and communication, information systems; and the RideFinders ridesharing program. 

“Public transit is at a pivotal moment as we have historic investments from the federal, state and local level and embark on expanding service across the region I call home. I could not be more excited to help build a regional system that further connects everyone,” Torres said in a statement.

As these organizational changes take place, the board will work with Adams to finalize a new contract in the coming weeks. 

Timm left the GRTC to lead Sound Transit, the public transportation system in the Seattle region. 

