Big plans for Shockoe could be coming soon

Kimberly Chen, a senior manager within the department, presented the plan to the commission highlighting the key goals to be completed in the upcoming year.

“This is a process that we have been going through now for a few years,” Chen said. “The big moves, these are ideas that we would like to see implemented over the next 12 to 18 months.”

While the plan outlines several key objectives to complete, all of which highlight diversifying the region and creating more equitable opportunities, the five key goals that serve as the department’s road map moving forward include:

promoting heritage, culture and historic preservation;

grow a diverse, equitable and inclusive economy;

create high quality places;

expand equitable transportation;

and sustain a thriving environment.

Promoting heritage, culture and historic preservation

Historically, the Shockoe Valley served as the building blocks for the city today. It is the oldest community in the city with every other neighborhood serving as an expansion from the region.

Since its fruition, the community has served as the epicenter of commerce with its roots embedded in the sale of enslaved people beginning in 1782. The practice resulted in the establishment of over sixty traders of enslaved people operating in and around the community.

From there, a railroad system was constructed to facilitate the transportation of goods as well as people. Additionally, the community saw the construction of six to eight slave jails including the infamous Lumpkin’s Jail.

As a result of its seeded history, the department plans to focus heavily on promoting the region’s heritage, culture and historic preservation — a development that differs widely from the department’s previous 2000 land-use plan which sought to highlight the district’s Tobacco Row as well as St. John’s Church.

“The number one goal and this has been identified as a primary goal,” Chen said. “Is to promote … memorialize and commemorate the heritage and culture of Shockoe and promote the preservation of historic assets.”

These key objectives include developing a coordinated program that will develop plans to highlight the region’s history and its effects throughout the rest of the city as well as creating policies and guidelines to protect, preserve, restore and commemorate specific buildings and sites in the community.

Additionally, the department announced its plan to continue its efforts to establish a National Slavery Museum on the heritage campus near the city’s historic Main Street Station — a project that has been in the works for over a decade.

The museum, an idea born out of the discovery and excavation of Lumpkin’s Jail in the early 2000s, had numerous development plans floated by city and state officials desks throughout the years but none have resulted in shovels in the ground.

However, nearly two years ago, Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to revisit its construction with a push for the city to invest $25 to $50 million toward the project across the next five years.

The city has set aside nearly $4 million and the state agreed to fund $12 million of the proposed $225 million cost.

Since then, there has been little development on the future of the museum except for an April City Council item requesting a study be prepared to identify a location for the site. The item was continued to this September.

The small area plan also includes developing interpretations for the Lumpkin’s Jail and the African Burial Ground Memorial site within the heritage campus.

An equitable economy, high-quality places, transportation and green spaces

According to Chen, the department, in line with the city’s Richmond 300 Master plan, which serves as a guide for the city’s future development and land-use plans, plans to expand economic development opportunities and implement a strategy to create a sustainable mix of entertainment, food and dining, innovation and commercial use in the community with the specific focus on minority-owned businesses.

Additionally, in order to address ongoing affordability and environmental issues, the department recommends incentivizing developers construct housing in existing vacant buildings and lots and surface parking lots with affordable housing options targeting 60% and below area median income.

Following suit, the department, with these proposed initiatives, plan to create high-quality places by establishing safe, clean and walkable areas with street facades, green and shaded open spaces and new construction that compliments current structures.

In order to do so, the department recommends developing a plan to ensure new construction maintains the historic character, implement a neighborhood safety program, commit to a program to clear alleys, improve trash collection, street and sidewalk cleaning and graffiti removal.

The plan also highlights an expansion of transportation options including more walking and biking routes as well as better access to public transportation which is in line with the city’s current RVAGreen 2050 plan, which aims to reduce the city’s carbon emissions.

Along the same lines, the plan pushes for ways to sustain a “thriving environment” including planting more trees to create a wide tree canopy to mitigate heat islands, create green spaces and manage stormwater run-off to minimize flooding.

Following the presentation, the department will present its plan to the city with the goal to begin implementing these plans. The first of which are expected to include developing the heritage campus, rezoning the region to best meet the proposed plans, expand small business opportunities and continue clean up efforts.