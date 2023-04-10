Where there is smoke, there is fire.

In a bid to curb the use of cigarettes and vape devices that annoy non-smokers in open public spaces, Hanover County and Chesterfield County are now among 13 Virginia localities that have committed to tobacco-free parks with the help of a statewide, youth-led program.

Y Street, a Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth program that comprises high school volunteers, created the Share The Air campaign to promote tobacco-free outdoor spaces. The group encourages local communities to put in guidelines that prohibit cigarette smoking, tobacco chewing and vaping at parks.

Chesterfield board approves 5% tax rebate Chesterfield County homeowners and businesses will save $125 on average this year with the help of a real estate tax rebate.

Share The Air’s partnership with Hanover was led by Highland Springs High School students Alonna Reed and Camia Knightner. The students met with the county’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission to present the campaign’s focus on reducing outdoor smoking and to provide survey numbers showing Virginians’ support of healthier environments.

Reed said she loves nature, but that her family’s park outings were less enjoyable when members who used e-cigarettes spent too much time away from the rest the group.

“It’s like 'yes, thank you from moving away from other people,' but then that means they can’t spend time with everyone else,” Reed said. “Hopefully, if we can adopt more policies in other parks and recreational areas, then they’ll start cutting it down and be able to have more family time.”

Hanover is the most recent partner in the program, and will install tobacco-prohibited signage at athletic fields and playgrounds — outdoor areas that youth frequent the most.

“Priority number one is simply setting the best example for our youth patrons,” said Aaron Reidmiller, Hanover’s Director of Parks and Recreation. “Kids often imitate what they see, so if they don’t see it, it’s less likely that they’ll imitate it.”

Other goals include preventing secondhand smoke and reducing litter from cigarette butts so that everyone can enjoy clean parklands.

“It never hurts to remind people of the best practices and promote healthy environments,” Reidmiller said. “We want to be thoughtful of those folks who are coming to enjoy the fresh air of a park space and make sure our environment is as welcoming as possible.”

Other Richmond metro area participants include Powhatan County, New Kent County and Hopewell. Additionally, Ashland is a Share The Air partner separate from Hanover County.

Share The Air met virtually with Richmond Parks & Recreation last fall and plans on meeting with Henrico Recreation & Parks later this month in hopes that they will eventually become partners.

Rachel Levy, an Ashland representative on the Hanover advisory commission, said that, even though the no tobacco signs are not official ordinances, she believes people will abide by them, saying that the initiative is about “establishing norms and encouraging behaviors.”

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023