Several members of the State Board of Health are concerned the health department still lacks a commissioner, Dr. Wendy Klein, a board member from the Medical Society of Virginia, said at Thursday's board meeting.

It’s been a month and a half since the General Assembly removed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pick, Dr. Colin Greene. Since then, the department has been led by a chief operating officer who is not a physician, R. Christopher Lindsay.

Even though Virginia law calls for a physician to lead the department, the VDH is moving forward with much of its regular work.

Youngkin's administration hopes to finish interviewing candidates this week, according to written remarks from Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel.

“On my short time on the board, we have lived through many crises – Zika, Ebola, Mpox, COVID, Hepatitis A – so many things that require nuanced training as is indicated in the code of Virginia,” Klein said at Thursday's board meeting. "Tell us again, please, when there will be a qualified physician leader appointed?"

Democrats in the Senate struck Greene's name from its list of confirmed appointees in early February after comments Greene made drew criticism. Greene had questioned whether racism is a public health crisis, and he said "gun violence" is a Democratic talking point.

In his place, Youngkin appointed Lindsay, who is not a physician, as chief operating officer to lead the sprawling department of 3,300 employees across more than 100 local health departments.

Lindsay has undergraduate degrees from Hampden-Sydney and Virginia Commonwealth University and a graduate degree in business administration from VCU. He previously worked in administration for HCA Healthcare's Richmond-area hospitals.

Since his appointment, Lindsay said he's approved licenses for nursing homes and home health care operations. He approved a certificate of public need for a new hospital in Alexandria. He said the department and board can continue its work in the interim.

"I believe we've continued to thrive, actually" Lindsay told members of the media Thursday. "We've got a fantastic leadership team that are providing guidance. I'm there simply as the chief operating office to continue that day-to-day leadership for the agency."

Lindsay says his work has been done in consultation with the Attorney General's office. A spokesperson for the Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jim Shuler, a board member from the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, said the board can continue to function in the interim.

"Things are not at a stand-still," Shuler said.

Sustaining the state's health care workforce will be a priority, Lindsay said. He wants doctors, nurses and hospital employees to know the department is here for them.

Littel did not appear at Thursday’s board meeting, but comments he wrote were read by Gary Critzer, the board's chair. Littel identified five areas where he and Youngkin want the new commissioner to focus: workforce; mental health; maternal and child health; the opioid epidemic; and lessons learned from the pandemic.

Littel wrote that health leaders need to be honest about what they learned from the pandemic and how to respond to future emergencies.

Shuler said he's concerned about whom the administration will select next and whether that person has the necessary qualifications. The next commissioner needs to be apolitical, he said.

"You need to get politics out of public health," Shuler added.

29 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives