State council on elderly calls for more help with assisted living, home care

Virginians with disabilities are struggling to afford care at home or a place to stay in an assisted living facility because state financial assistance doesn’t offer enough help with current costs, according to the Commonwealth Council on Aging, a state government advisory board.

The council is asking the General Assembly to pitch in to increase these allowances.

It is also asking the legislature to consider additional protections for adults who are under guardianships or conservatorships, such as requiring periodic court hearings to review these cases, a recommendation of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission last year.

And it suggests giving courts more scope to review state agency decisions denying such benefits as Medicaid coverage, food stamps and the grants that help people pay for assisted living facilities. Now courts are limited to asking if an agency had evidence before it when making a decision, but not whether the decision addressed an individual’s actual needs.

“Urgent action is needed to promote realistic options for Virginians who need assisted living care,” the council said, adding that “Many older people with disabilities are not able to cover their housing and other living expenses with that amount, and thus could not use the waiver” that allows the use of Medicaid funds for non-medical at-home support services.

The council also asked the General Assembly to expand a tax credit meant to help older or disabled Virginians buy or modify housing. The credit is now capped at $5,000 or 50% of the cost of modifications.

“An estimated one in 10 Virginians have a disability. More than 25% of Virginians will be over the age of 60 by the year 2025. For these individuals, accessible housing is a high priority,” the council said.

Elderly Virginians’ access to help when they need it “is a must, now and in the future,” said state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, who represents an area that’s become a mecca for retirees.

He said many elderly and disabled individuals struggle to find places in assisted living facilities, because the state’s “auxiliary grant” program that’s intended to help cover the bill, falls far short of the real cost.

The grant was increased last year to $1,609 a month, but that’s a fraction of what assisted living facilities pay to provide a place to live, meals, medication management and help with a range of the day to day things everyone needs to do.

As a result, the number of assisted living facility operators who accept individuals with the grants has declined over the years, the council said.

“I visited one just the other day where it cost $4,800 a month, $7,800 for memory care … what business in world is going to accept payment that’s one-third the cost of doing business?” Mason said.

“If we could get it a little closer to the cost, maybe we can start saying ‘if you want a license, you need to take one or two auxiliary grant recipients,’ ” he said.

Mason said he was intrigued by the council’s mention that some states, unlike Virginia, allow their Medicaid programs to pay for assisted living facility care. He said that might be another approach to boost access for those who need it.

For aging and disabled Virginians who want to stay at home but need help to do so, Virginia Medicaid’s monthly “home- and community-based supports allowance, capped at $2,288.75, or 165% of Social Security’s Supplemental Security Income, also falls short of what such help actually costs, the council said.

It suggests raising the cap to 200% of SSI, a move that state Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington proposed last year, but that did make into the state budget. Her proposal would have added $4.3 million to the state’s share of the $19.8 billion Medicaid budget for this year, while drawing $4.4 million of federal money to the joint state and federal health insurance program for the elderly, disabled and impoverished.

The council also wants the legislature to set minimum staffing levels for nursing homes, something the General Assembly has declined to do for roughly two decades.

Virginia is one of only 16 states that do not set staffing minimums. A 2021 study by the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care found that one-fifth of Virginia’s nursing homes are not meeting federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expectations for total direct care hours per resident, the council noted.

It also wants the General Assembly to require nursing homes to designate a staff member who will be in charge of the facility’s infection control efforts.