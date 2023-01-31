Stoney touts economic wins in State of the City speech

Mayor Levar Stoney kicked off his seventh year in office with a State of the City address Tuesday that touted population, economic and cultural growth.

Additionally, the mayor outlined his future goals including creating a grant program to aid returning citizens, the development of a higher education program, partner to increase access to childcare and create new homeownership opportunities to low income communities.

“Today, we thrive together. Today, we rise together,” the mayor said. “Our great city has come a long way these past six years. The state of our city is better than it’s ever been before. And I say, the best is yet to come.”

The event, held at Main Street Station in downtown Richmond, was Stoney's first in-person State of the City address since 2020. The other addresses were held virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

Before introducing Stoney, Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders talked about Richmond's successes.

"Our city is on the move — from internationally renowned artists to top-ranked universities to cultural diversity that is second to none," he said. "The road to Richmond is paved with great expectations, change and the idea that we can be anything we set our minds to be while leading with compassion and fortitude."

The speech was attended by City Council members, department heads, municipal workers and elected officials.

According to Stoney, the city has made significant strides in regards to its economic progress creating more than 2,000 jobs in the past year, investing $550 million in capital investments, issuing 536 business licenses and 670 commercial business permits as well as lowering the poverty rate by 7%.

Currently, the city’s poverty rate is resting at 19.8%, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

The city’s road conditions are up with 64% of its public roads considered in good condition – a 29% increase since 2019. This is in part to a $70 million investment to repave more than 200 miles of roadways including Broad St. and Gilpin Court, Stoney said.

“Look, I know that paving isn’t sexy,” Stoney said. “But it damn sure makes a difference.”

Stoney highlighted the city’s housing initiatives that helped keep folks in their homes and out of the streets by doubling funding for its eviction diversion program.

Since 2019, the city has prevented roughly 1,500 households from being displaced, Stoney said.

The city allocated $4 million to assist those experiencing homelessness and has provided $18 million in tax rebates for qualify homeowners.

According to Stoney, there is still a large disparity in homeownership in the city. With outside investors purchasing homes in low-income neighborhoods, it limits those in the community from owning their own home.

As a result, the mayor announced a goal to create 2,000 new homeownership opportunities for low-income residents.

Staying in line with this philosophy, Stoney said the city secured $180,000 in funding to feed infants during the formula infant crisis, and added 250 childcare and preschool slots to ensure families had adequate, affordable childcare access.

With several formerly incarcerated people returning to the city every day, Stoney announced the city’s plan to allocate a $250,000 grant to the nonprofit “Help Me, Help You” to launch a new guaranteed income pilot program for returning citizens.

“My dad had countless doors slammed in his face when he was looking for work,” Stoney said, fighting back tears. “But he never quit. He’s one of the reasons I’ve always been such an advocate for second chances.”

Stoney also laid out his goals for this year including continuing to invest in public safety in order to limit violent crime and eradicate gun violence.

In order to do so, Stoney said he plans on pushing for additional funding for police technology. This includes a $750,000 grant from the state to launch the first Real Time Crime Center.

The center, described as an ‘air traffic control’ for officers in the field. The plan is to use cameras and other technology to further ‘maximize the efficiency and speed of investigations.’

At a press conference early last week, interim Police Chief Rick Edwards outlined the city’s crime statistics. While the city saw a 37% decrease in homicides and 17% decrease in robberies from 2021 to 2022, it saw a 19% increase in overall major crime with an increase in the number of reported rapes, aggravated assaults and commercial robberies.

By using data-driven policing, through initiatives like Operation Red Ball, an initiative that used public cameras, social media and community informants to identify and create a list of people, regardless of whether they had a record or not, specifically those in public housing, who may contribute to gun violence.

The mayor highlighted the initiative’s success as it resulted in 235 felony arrests and 167 misdemeanor arrests.

He also urged Richmond residents to store guns safely to avoid thefts and said authorities will pursue harsh penalties for those who modify firearms to make them more lethal.

"We have a serious problem in this country. We have too many damn guns," he said.

Along with public safety, Stoney said the city plans on investing in education. This includes a $1.5 million allocation for community-based afterschool programming as well as a $1.5 million investment in a pilot program to support qualifying Richmond Public Schools graduates to and through community college – an initiative slated to launch in the fall.

Likewise, the mayor announced the city’s $250,000 investment in a YWCA Sprout School, which offers early childhood education, in Oregon Hill this summer. The school will serve an additional 60 children.

Stoney also spoke about the removal of symbols of the Confederacy and the city's continual push for a more equitable city for everyone.

"Today, Richmond is free of Confederate monuments and our past is no longer leading our present. Now we are leading our future," he said. "A future that includes all Richmonders, no matter the color of their skin, whom they pray to or whom they love."

