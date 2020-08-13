Trump's order on unemployment compensation would cost Va. $45 million per week

Virginia would have to spend $45 million a week for its share of enhanced unemployment benefits under an executive order President Donald Trump signed last weekend, but the state could draw on other federal aid to cover its part of enhanced payments to people who lost work in the economic crisis.

The executive order, issued after a breakdown in talks between Republicans and Democrats over a new COVID-19 relief package, requires participating states to pay 25% of the $400 weekly benefit, or $100 a week, for each eligible unemployment beneficiary.

The state could use federal aid received under the CARES Act to cover its share, but that would diminish the amount of money the state has to pay for other critical needs related to the coronavirus public health emergency. The state also could use the first $100 of regular state unemployment insurance, but that would reduce the additional benefit to $300 a week.

"At this point, no one is surprised that state governments are being forced to shoulder responsibility for yet another aspect of the country's COVID-19 response - from testing, to supplying PPE, and now unemployment benefits," said Grant Neely, chief communications officer for Gov. Ralph Northam.