Henrico County schools will remain closed through the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year, out of caution over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board voted unanimously Thursday to adopt Superintendent Amy Cashwell’s recommendation for an online-only start, after a more than four-hour work session where details about potential reopening scenarios were discussed.
“My decision today is based on the safest return that maximizes student learning, considers the social-emotional needs of our children and maintains the health and safety of all our students and employees,” said School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper.
The decision is a change of course for the county school system. Earlier this summer, school officials were planning for a staggered reopening in which students would be divided into different groups, splitting their time between classroom and online instruction. The plan could still serve as a model for a potential reopening in the fall.
In the work session Thursday, school officials said COVID-related precautions and state guidelines would restrict the movement of students during the day and require school employees to take on additional duties.
“Instruction in the building isn’t going to look normal. And I would suggest that what we can offer virtually through the first nine weeks in many ways is more developmentally appropriate,” said School Board member Marcie Shea, a teacher. “We also do not have the staffing to safely open buildings in a hybrid or five-day model.”
While Cashwell and other senior administration officials thought that a hybrid reopening plan was possible just last month, a recent uptick in cases and rising concern from school employees and parents led the division to announce her new recommendation on Monday.
Throughout the week, School Board members said they were undecided about whether to follow the recommendation, as many parents have advocated for school systems to reopen after they were forced to shutter last spring.
Many of the parents advocating for the option to send their kids back noted that health experts are saying that young children are less likely to contract the disease.
Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, said there is little evidence that young children are at high risk of health complications because of the disease.
“As long as we’re protecting the elderly and those with underlying conditions, I’m less concerned about a positive child,” he said. “The risk of them getting significantly ill is so small.”
He said there is a higher risk for older students and school employees, however, and that it could potentially grow during flu season.
“There’s an expectation that we’ll see increased circulation. I also think the impact of that, particularly for adults, will be significant, especially if hospitals fill up with flu and COVID cases,” he said. “That’s something we need to anticipate and monitor closely.”
In the public hearing, parents wearing green said keeping schools closed will challenge parents that cannot telework, afford child care or rely on the school system to provide students meals and emotional support.
“My employees are literally in tears how they will balance work with increased cost of transportation, activities and tutoring,” said Melissa McPherson, a local business owner and single mother of two county students. “Make no mistake, there will be an increased cost.”
Elizabeth Lamb, the mother of a rising kindergartner, said keeping schools closed could exacerbate racial and economic disparities in learning and achievement, saying there’s an “educational arms race” now as families look to hire private tutors to help them learn at home.
“A vote for virtual learning is a vote against equality,” she said.
The compassion for vulnerable families cut across both groups, however, as parents wearing red in support of keeping schools closed called on the school division to provide auxiliary support beyond virtual lesson plans.
Sarah Johnson, a pediatric nurse and mother of three school children, wants schools to remain closed, but said the school division and the community at-large must work together to help neighbors in need.
“Now’s the time to shift the conversation to our vulnerable communities who rely on our school system for their most basic needs,” she said. “Through partnerships we can model for our children how to prioritize needs over wants. ... I urge you take up an equitable virtual option.”
Both Cooper and Alicia Atkins, who represents majority-Black districts on the board, said the shared interest on equity and concern over racial disparities in health and education is opening the door to dialogue and potential action.
“Here’s a sliver lining: COVID is providing an opportunity to put a flashlight, our eyes and ears, on topics that people didn’t want to see or hear,” Atkins said. “Our voices are being heard right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Something has got to give. Trump is cutting all federal funding for schools that do not open in a few weeks. Henrico's decision was particularly suicidal when you look at the national map of the virus shown at today's press conference . Virginia has no cases! So at this time I think it appropriate to thank leaders in Virginia, regardless of party, for getting this behind us.
Oh, please make no mistake...there was only one party leadership that is working hard get this behind us; remember that in November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.