A Northern Virginia congressman blames Maryland for casting a political “cloud” over plans for a new FBI headquarters that he says has left the project open to attack by conservative Republicans who want to block its funding to punish the law enforcement agency.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, denounced a decision by the General Services Administration last week to change the rules for selecting a site for the project in order to satisfy Maryland representatives who are pushing two sites in competition with one in Fairfax County that has strong support from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and most of Virginia’s delegation in Congress.

The new criteria reduce the weight given to the proximity of a proposed site in Springfield to the FBI’s training academy and laboratory at Quantico. They increase the weight given racial equity and cost, as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the state’s congressional delegation had sought to boost the chances of two sites in majority-minority Prince George’s County to address economic disparities there.

“As far as I’m concerned, the GSA caved to political pressure from the other side of the Potomac (River),” Connolly said in an interview on Monday.

But while the two states engage in a pitched battle over a $4.1 billion project expected to host 7,000 jobs, conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives have made funding of the FBI and its proposed new headquarters a weapon in a larger political war over alleged bias in the law enforcement agency’s role in investigating former President Donald Trump.

The House Appropriations Committee last week adopted legislation that includes no new funding for the new FBI headquarters, after rejecting an amendment proposed by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., to rescind prior appropriations for the project. The committee also ignored an outside request by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is not a member of the committee, to defund the law enforcement agency or move the headquarters to Alabama.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, a member of Virginia’s delegation, voted for Clyde’s amendment and the bill, despite bipartisan support for bringing the project to Northern Virginia.

“I’m not surprised,” Connolly said of Cline’s vote. “Am I disappointed? Yes. There ought to be some sense of unity and solidarity.”

Cline could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Connolly faults Maryland’s delegation for first opening the door to what he calls congressional interference in the procurement process for a project critical to the FBI.

“This is now loaded with politics,” he said. “I frankly think there’s a big cloud over the whole thing because of the GSA’s announcement.”

In a statement with Connolly and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, a member of the Appropriations Committee, accused Republicans aligned with Trump of “weaponizing the federal government to push an extremely partisan and unpopular agenda to ‘Defund the FBI.’”

The three Northern Virginia representatives vowed in a statement “to continue fighting to deliver the resources the FBI needs to complete its headquarters relocation process. This includes defending the project from all political interference.”

Maryland’s governor and congressional delegation defended their efforts to ensure “a fair transparent site selection process that advances the mission of the FBI and the equity goals” required in an executive order by President Joe Biden to address disparities in federal government procurement of sites and services. They say the previous guidelines gave an insurmountable advantage to Virginia by making distance to Quantico a primary consideration.

They also claim that proposed sites in Greenbelt and Landover are more ready for construction and less costly to prepare than the site in Springfield, which is currently occupied by a national security agency that Virginia representatives say already plans to move.

The “revised guidelines are a step in the right direction,” the Maryland representatives said in a statement, which did not include Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the state’s lone Republican congressman. Harris also voted for Clyde’s effort to rescind past funding for the project.

Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., top Democrat on the Appropriations subcommittee that considered the bill, called attacks on plans for a new FBI headquarters “vengeful and very, very unwise.”

Hoyer also voiced concern to the full committee that the Appropriations bill “withholds funding for the FBI’s new consolidated headquarters.”

“Each year that project is delayed costs taxpayers $268 million dollars and undermines the FBI’s mission and the safety of its employees,” he said.

Supporters in both states pin their hopes for funding on the Senate, where Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., succeeded in getting $375 million for the project in its version of the appropriations bills.

Virginia’s senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats who support selection of the Springfield site, expressed concern on Friday that the GSA decision to change the rules “will further delay what has already been a drawn-out, decade-long process to replace the dilapidated headquarters” at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who represents part of the Richmond area, shares their concern.

“The General Services Administration’s decision to change the site selection criteria for the new FBI headquarters to no longer emphasize the importance of proximity to Quantico — the current location of the FBI Academy — is disappointing and undermines what Virginia has to offer,” Wittman said in a statement on Monday.

“Despite these changes, I strongly believe Virginia remains the best choice for the new headquarters with our robust workforce, pro-business environment, and proximity to Quantico.”

Youngkin also remains confident in Virginia’s chances of winning the project.

“In spite of the GSA changing their criteria and further delaying their decision, Virginia remains the best location for the FBI,” said spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “The commonwealth offers a diverse workforce, extensive transportation network, and close proximity to public and private sector partners.”

