The K-12 “learning recovery grants” touted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in March as a way to “combat severe learning losses“ went mostly to higher-income families.

Originally announced as a $30 million initiative, the fund was doubled to $60 million to meet demand, Youngkin announced Thursday.

Less than a quarter of the families who received a grant were eligible for the larger grant that was given to students whose family income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that threshold is $74,580.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, 34,650 students were approved for the state’s learning acceleration grants.

Of those, 8,247 students qualified for the $3,000 grant that was available to families whose income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty limit. But more than three quarters of the students — 26,403 — received the $1,500 grant, which was available to families whose income exceeds the threshold.

The grants were given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and are intended to be used for qualifying tutoring services and other education services or materials. The $60 million comes from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“I’m very pleased that so many Virginia families are able to find help to close the learning gap,” Youngkin said on Thursday morning at a blood donation event in Petersburg.

“A learning gap that was, in my view, unnecessary because schools were closed for an extended period of time unnecessarily.”

Youngkin referenced Virginia’s performance on a congressionally-mandated assessment known as “The Nation’s Report Card,” the results of which were released late last year. The scores showed that fourth-grade reading scores in Virginia fell by 10 points, the largest dip in the nation, since the last assessment in 2019.

“This is a great program, I think it’s hugely important,” Youngkin said. “I’ve been so concerned about this massive learning loss in Virginia.”

Virginia students deemed as “economically disadvantaged” by the state perform on average far below their peers on state assessments in every subject, year after year, according to state data.

Del. Schyuler VanValkneburg, D-Henrico, said the distribution of the grants to mostly higher-income families was to be expected.

“If we actually care about getting the (National Assessment of Educational Progress) scores up, and if we want to help students make up for lost time, the way to do it is to target the kids who need it the most,” VanValkneburg said. “And you do that with high frequency, in-school tutoring because you’re then able to get to the kids who need it the most with the least amount of friction.”

The delegate proposed a budget amendment earlier this year that aimed to provide highly intensive tutoring during the school day to students who have suffered severe learning loss. The amendment failed.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin advocated for K-12 learning recover grants that totaled $60 million, most of which went to high-income households.

The Senate Finance Committee calculated that it would have cost about $268 million. At the time, Vanvalkenburg said the state needs to target the students with the lowest test scores. Historically, those are low-income students.

“If we want to fix the problems that we say we want to fix — and I do want to fix those problems — we know how to do it,” Vanvalkenburg said. “And this program just doesn’t do that. It creates a lot of barriers. It creates a lot of waste.”

Youngkin’s learning acceleration grants program was under fire this week following claims from many parents who said they had received the grants but were unable to use them.

Gov. Youngkin is leaving our families behind by adding bureaucratic hurdles after they were promised critical tutoring assistance from his admin. The Gov is failing to address learning loss for our students who need it the most. — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) July 6, 2023

Grant funds are deposited into parents’ ClassWallet account, and parents can browse the website and place orders for approved education materials and tutoring services.

But some parents said their requests have been denied.

“Youngkin and the Department of Education lied and scammed parents,” said Richmond parent Gabrielle Cevallos in an email.

According to emails to Cevallos from tutoring providers, her attempts to purchase education materials were denied several times.

Youngkin addressed the criticisms at a blood donation event in Petersburg on Thursday morning.

“I really am sorry those families are having challenges but we’re going to get those resolved,” Youngkin told reporters.

The VDOE Chief of Staff Jeremy Raley said the department assigned additional staff to work together with the families to resolve their issues.

“Decisions were made today to remedy some of the concerns we’re aware of from our families, and those remedies are being put in place as we speak,” Raley said Thursday afternoon. “We’ll see the results of that within the next 24 hours.”

