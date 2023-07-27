Amid cries of discrimination, Richmond city and state officials, organizers and community members met Thursday at Hickory Hill Community Center to contest a decision by a Republican-led election board to shutter two out of the three early voting locations.

The emergency meeting comes following the Richmond Board of Elections' 2-1 vote Wednesday afternoon to shutter Hickory Hill, 3000 E Belt Boulevard, and City Hall, 900 E Broad St., for the upcoming November election. The vote was two Republicans versus the lone Democrat.

The decision ignited a backlash among many, including Mayor Levar Stoney, Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and members of the Richmond Chapter of the NAACP, calling it discriminatory as it will have a drastic negative impact on Black communities and those living on the poverty line who do not have easy access to polling places.

The two locations were established in 2020 and upheld by Richmond City Council in an ordinance outlining polling places this year.

Initially, the spots were chosen along bus lines and included in order to make them more accessible to residents who do not have adequate transportation.

The Board of Elections' vote will only allow for its home office, located at 2134 West Laburnum Avenue -- a 20-30 minute drive for South Side residents. The location is also not along the city's bus route.

According to J.J. Minor III, President of the Virginia Chapter of the NAACP, the Board of Elections decision was an intentional attempt to make it difficult for Black and brown communities to cast their ballots.

“We have been here before: voter suppression, disenfranchisement, taxes. What is wrong with making it convenient for folks to vote?" Minor said. "It's always something being thrown at the folks that look like me or they consider the least."

Inside the community center Thursday afternoon, Stoney addressed a crowd of roughly 30 people comprised of both community organizers and residents.

There, he made similar remarks calling for the board to repeal its vote and questioned the legality of the appointed board's decision stating it is City Council's responsibility to determine where to host polling places.

"The Richmond Electoral Board made an intentional decision to make it harder for Black and brown Richmonders to vote," Stoney said. "There is no reason to close early voting locations. No reason at all."

In a letter sent to the Electoral Board this afternoon, Richmond City Attorney Laura Drewry stated that the board is in direct violation of state law citing that it is the responsibility of council.

The City’s Attorney, Laura Drewry wrote that the Electoral Board violated State and City code. The GOP has appointed individuals that will overlook laws to push their own agenda. An official reprimand should come from the Gov’s office and the City’s ordinance should be followed. pic.twitter.com/Sn294HeqWh — Michael Jones (@thedrmikejones) July 27, 2023

"In addition, the board's decision, by removing these voter satellite locations as voting options, conflicts with the Council's legislative power to expand access to the polls for its voters," Drewry stated.

According to the board, the decision was a budgetary concern as the office did not want to shell out the estimated $100,000 it would cost to operate the two locations.

The electoral board faced prior controversy when it was delayed in opening the two satellite spots in 2021.

When South Side residents came out to vote, they found Hickory Hill was closed. This prompted Stoney to issue a statement calling it an “unacceptable situation.” The two locations were then opened to the public with Hickory Hill opening two weeks prior to the early voting deadline.

Michael Jones, City Council President and ninth district representative, echoed similar sentiments to the Mayor calling the current situation a repeat offense further highlighting intentionality.

"Last election cycle, they published that three locations, three sites will be used, but they only opened up one," Jones said. "We, as a council, will not ask a department to do something we have not empowered them to do."

If the board's decision is upheld, it could have a drastic impact on upcoming elections. Last year, a quarter of the votes tallied in the midterm elections were early votes.

This year, following a decision by a Richmond City Circuit Court Judge, Richmonders will have to cast their votes on a second casino referendum.

The previous referendum saw overwhelming support from South Side voters where the proposed casino would be located.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 11,000 people cast their ballots early. Of those, a large majority came from the South Side. Now, those voters will have to travel farther to cast their ballots.

This decision comes on the heels of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's launch of a program aimed at boosting early voting. The two board votes in favor of shuttering the two locations came from registered Republicans.

As a result, both Stoney and Bourne made pleas to the governor to weigh in on the decision.

The city's Office of Elections could not be reached for comment. However, according to the electoral board's meeting schedule, an emergency meeting has been called for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4.

Early voting will start Sept. 22 and conclude Nov. 5.

