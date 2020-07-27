“How can anybody be so callous and inconsiderate to these children,” asked Hanover Supervisor Canova Peterson.
“It breaks my heart to think of the pain that we have caused these young people,” said Supervisor Sue Dibble.
Where was the sensitivity? asked Supervisor Michael Herzberg, before adding: “Where does it end?”
If the Hanover County School Board had not already voted 4-3 to remove the names of Confederates from its schools, I would have sworn that I was witnessing an outbreak of empathy for Black students at institutions named after people who sought to preserve the enslavement of their ancestors.
But no, this anguish was on behalf of the (presumably white) students of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, after those names were removed from the respective campuses by Hanover schools officials.
Yes, the abrupt removal of the signs, prior to the renaming of the schools. raised hackles in Mechanicsville. The transition to new school identities needs to be smoother. But a segment of this community was never going to accept this change.
What we don’t need is supervisors meddling in school business by poking their fingers in a wound that needs to heal.
Peterson has asked the School Board to reconsider, calling the vote a “complete failure of leadership.”
County supervisors need to leave this alone.
Real leadership is the willingness to make unpopular but correct decisions rather than pander to the masses on the wrong side of history. Fairfax County gets it. It recently renamed its Robert E. Lee High for the late civil rights icon and congressman, John Lewis.
America is in the midst of a reckoning on race. The work will be more difficult in Hanover than most places. Its reputation for racial intolerance was enough to lure the Ku Klux Klan to recruit outside the county courthouse last summer.
The School Board decision augurs the possibility of a new day in a county viewed as less than inclusive. A coerced reversal of the School Board’s decision would be a Pyrrhic victory, too costly to be of real value.
Hanover needs to look ahead, not behind. But that’s not what we heard last week.
“I never in a million years could have predicted a future where our county was being torn apart by a minority of residents and outsiders, all due to school names,” said Angela Ward, Lee-Davis Class of ‘85, whose father Jack Ward once served on the Board of Supervisors.
“Sadly, this is no longer my father’s Hanover, and it’s heartbreaking.”
Not all Black Hanover residents would share Ward’s nostalgia. When her father arrived in the Richmond area in 1959, Black students were not welcome at the newly opened Lee-Davis. The county school district did not experience meaningful integration for another decade.
But at last week’s meeting, supervisors and the handful of residents who spoke reserved their empathy and concern for students with a suddenly murky school identity, and the impact on their class rings and yearbook photos.
That’s fair. But for so long, Hanover’s elected officials were unmoved by the unique burdens borne by Black students at Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson. The School Board fought an NAACP lawsuit to change the school names. But the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests and a re-examination of this nation’s legacy of racism and police brutality.
The removal of the Confederate names has some folks seeking a delay to a more convenient season, calling for the resignation of board members who voted to remove the names, and threatening to push for elected school board members in Hanover, rather than those appointed by the supervisors.
In an email last Wednesday to Times-Dispatch reporter C. Suarez Rojas, Hanover County Attorney Dennis Walter said the Board of Supervisors has no authority to overturn the School Board decision or force another vote on the matter.
Whether the School Board will stand firm in its decision is another question, left unanswered by its chair in an email to Suarez.
“The Hanover County School Board, superintendent, and senior staff will be working with the Board of Supervisors and county administration to successfully resolve their concerns,” John Axselle wrote.
Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek noted at last week’s meeting that her school’s name changed while she was there and “we were able to work through it.” Kids are resilient. They’ll work through this also, if the adults let them.
No growth comes without change. Our collective growth as a region and nation requires us to take a clear-eyed look at our history and stop clinging to treason and racism as a point of pride.
“Fix this mess for our children,” Peterson said.
That’s exactly what we’re trying to do.
