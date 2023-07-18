Youngkin administration halts teacher diversity grants legislators had funded

The Virginia Department of Education under the Youngkin administration halted the dissemination of grants intended to help provisionally licensed teachers of color receive their full teaching license, despite funding from the state legislature.

Virginia lawmakers appropriated $50,000 a year for the grants in each of the last three two-year budgets. The grant program is intended to help provisionally licensed teachers of color who are seeking full licensure by subsidizing tutoring and test fees for the exams required for full licensure. A provisional license lasts three years. Many teachers do not obtain their full license because of barriers like cost and time.

Without public notice, the state education department stopped announcing and disseminating the grants last year for fiscal year 2023, though the legislature had approved the funding. Unused funds, essentially, sit in the state’s coffers.

Jeremy Raley, the Virginia Department of Education's chief of staff, said: “The VDOE is currently evaluating this grant program. The Department will communicate more information as it becomes available.” He did not elaborate.

The annual $50,000 grant program was an outgrowth of a 2017 task force to diversify Virginia’s educator pipeline.

Supporting provisionally licensed candidates in obtaining full licensure, including additional exam preparation, was one of the priority recommendations the task force presented to the administration of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe in August 2017.

The state Department of Education first announced the program in December 2018 in a superintendent's memo under then-Gov. Ralph Northam, and then each following summer up to 2021. The Department of Education did not announce it in 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's first year in office, or so far this year. The application has apparently been scrubbed from the VDOE website.

“That budget amendment and other policies that we've implemented are meant to try to cast the net because we know a lot of the times minority teachers (who are provisionally licensed) don't become (fully licensed) teachers because of the burdens, the barriers,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school teacher in the county's school system.

“One of those barriers, for example, is the Praxis test. ... If we have a bunch of (provisionally licensed) teachers who are minority teachers, and that is a barrier in the way of them becoming a full-fledged licensed teacher, well, let's help them.”

While Virginia’s K-12 student population has grown more diverse over the years, Virginia’s teacher workforce remains largely white. Last year, fewer than half of Virginia’s 1.3 million students were white, according to state data. Black students made up 22% of the state’s enrollment, followed by 19% Hispanic students and 8% Asian students.

About 82% of Virginia’s teachers were white in the 2020-21 school year, according to the most recent federal data. Only 10% were Black. Virginia’s teacher workforce mirrors national trends.

Research consistently shows that all students benefit from greater teacher diversity, while students of color in particular benefit academically and emotionally from having teachers who look like them.

Rodney Robinson, a senior adviser for Richmond Public Schools who was named National Teacher of the Year in 2019, said grants such as this are important because they help keep teachers of color in the classroom by lowering the costs of licensure. Studies have shown that Black students are more likely to borrow federal student loan money to finance their undergraduate education.

“Most teachers of color come through alternative programs and the state of Virginia knows these grants are important ... especially because we know teachers of color take on more debt than white teachers,” Robinson said. “If we really want to close the achievement gap, studies show the No. 1 indicator is having teachers of color in the classroom to benefit all students.”

Youngkin in September announced an executive directive to address the teacher shortage in Virginia schools. His administration has made a point to prioritize recruiting and retaining quality teachers.

The administration has also made a point to roll back diversity efforts. One month after his inauguration, Youngkin’s new education department scrapped dozens of resources for schools on the department's website aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory. Virginia’s chief diversity official, Martin Brown, slammed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at a Virginia Military Institute event in April and said “DEI is dead.”