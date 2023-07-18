Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates and state Senate outraised their Republican counterparts in the campaign reporting period that ended June 30. Democrats also outraised their GOP counterparts among partisan committees.

But Gov. Glenn Youngkin's record-smashing PAC is raising so much money that it will likely more than make up any difference in November's competitive contests.

Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC raised $5.9 million between April 1 and June 30 and finished the reporting period with a balance of nearly $6.26 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

“Youngkin is the great equalizer here,” said Bob Holsworth, a longtime Virginia political analyst and a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“If you look to the last two cycles, Democrats had a significant advantage” in fundraising, said Holsworth, but with Youngkin’s ability to raise so much money through his PAC, Democrats likely will have to raise money nationally in order to compete.

The two largest donations to Youngkin's PAC in the period were $1 million apiece. One such contribution came in April from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, an electronic trading system for stocks, bonds, options and futures; and another came in May from Future of Education LLC. The Richmond The Times-Dispatch confirmed that the donation came from a Texas education reformer named Mackenzie Price.

All 140 legislative seats are up for election in November, with control of the House and Senate in the balance. During this year's legislative session, Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House, and Democrats held a four-seat edge in the Senate.

For candidates on the November ballot, the most recent campaign finance reports cover June 9 to June 30.

In the Richmond area, several competitive contests are among perhaps a dozen statewide that will help determine control of the House and Senate.

In Henrico County's Senate District 16, both candidates are among the highest fundraisers competing for Senate seats.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, finished the reporting period with $734,440 — the third highest balance among Senate candidates. Dunnavant, who began the period with a balance of $641,420, received $120,089 between June 9 and June 30 and spent $27,069. Her largest contribution in the period was $25,000 from retiring Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Dunnavant's opponent, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, finished the reporting period with $502,841, the seventh-highest balance among state Senate candidates. VanValkenburg, who began the reporting period with a balance of $467,929, took in $84,584 between June 9 and June 30 and spent $49,672. His largest contribution in the period was $5,000 from supporter Tom McInerney.

In Henrico County's House District 57, Democrat Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, began the period with a balance of $26,552. She received $75,159 between June 9 and June 30, spent $24,276 and finished with a balance of $77,435. Gibson's largest contribution in the period was $25,000 from Clean Virginia, the political action committee created by Michael Bills, a multimillionaire hedge fund executive in Charlottesville, to counteract political influence of Dominion and other owners of state-regulated utilities.

Republican David Owen, former part-owner of Boone Homes, began the period with a balance of $124,894. He received $56,199 during the period, spent $14,914 and had $166,179 on hand at the end of the period. Owen's largest contribution in the period was $15,000 from Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt.

Another closely watched contest is in House District 82, where Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, faces a challenge from Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams, a financial official at Virginia State University.

Adams began the reporting period with a balance of $15,815. She raised $70,304 in the period and had a balance of $67,067 as of June 30. During the reporting period Adams received $25,000 from Clean Virginia. Adams also received $20,000 from Bills' wife, Sonjia Smith.

Taylor began the reporting period with a balance of $147,802. She received $47,760 in contributions during the period, spent $18,499 and finished with a balance of $177,062. Taylor's largest contribution in the period was $25,000 from Elite Contracting Group.

