17,000-seat arena in Henrico part of planned multi-use project off Parham Road

A 17,000-seat arena on the table for years to be built in Richmond has found a new home in Henrico County.

GreenCity, a mixed use development space anchored with the sports and concert arena, is set to be built on the former Best Products site off of E. Parham Road in the I-95 corridor.

“GreenCity is poised to be a game-changer and something future generations will be proud of,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said during a Tuesday morning news conference announcing the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project, may seem familiar, as it is. While now called GreenCity, the endeavor is rooted in the highly contentious Navy Hill project that died in Richmond City Council in February, after a nearly three-year battle of seeking approval.

A possible replacement of the deteriorating Richmond Coliseum located on E. Leigh St., was first reported in July 2017. What came next were years of debate between Mayor Levar Stoney and a bloc of city council over the $1.5 billion proposal. Navy Hill, which relied heavily on new real estate and other taxes to pay for the new arena, would have brought in new housing, retail and office space.