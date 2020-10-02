2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Alexsis Rodgers

Alexsis Rodgers decided to run for Richmond mayor this year after seeing the city struggle in its initial response to the protests and unrest that beset the city throughout the summer.
Rodgers, a Hanover County native, announced her campaign in early June, just a few days after hundreds of people shouted at Mayor Levar Stoney outside of City Hall the morning after police fired tear gas on a peaceful protest before a mandatory curfew. She was disappointed with Stoney and other city leaders, alleging that they failed to respond to public demands for a more transparent and equitable government for years before reacting with overdue changes in the wake of the recent protest movement.
Within a week of her campaign announcement, she had raised $60,000, besting all of her competitors in the early stage of campaign fundraising, convincing political observers that she could become a serious contender this fall.
Rodgers said she will strive to make the city more equitable by investing in schools, public transit and community programs to improve education, housing affordability, the environment and public safety.
"What we've heard is that people are frustrated and upset with the current direction of the city," she said. "They feel this mayor's administration hasn't done enough to make sure everyone is included in Richmond's future -- whether that's the way he's handled the eviction crisis, economic development projects like Navy Hill and the current crisis over civil rights and policing.
Social justice activists, young voters and members of her party's progressive wing are enthusiastic about Rodgers' campaign. But it's unknown whether that momentum will propel her to victory over challengers that include an incumbent supported by established community and party leaders and a councilwoman who is backed by neighborhood leaders and moderate voters who feel the protests have caused more harm than good.
Rodgers, however, said she thinks she can convince voters who are unsure about her campaign.
"With my progressive message, we're trying to reach out to as many people as possible to bring them into the fold and make sure they understand how their lives will benefit from my ideas," she said.
Rodgers, the youngest candidate in the race at 28, a Democratic organizer, a former policy director for Gov. Ralph Northam during his term as lieutenant governor and an advocate for Medicaid expansion as a former communications director for Planned Parenthood.
Rodgers said she believes her background in grassroots organizing, commitment to pursuing racial justice, new affordable housing strategies and plans to make public transit free and city services more efficient and accessible will resonate with voters.
"Her experience and commitment to hearing all voices shows in the policies she's placed on her platform," said Lacette Cross, a local pastor and co-founder of the annual LBGTQ Black Pride RVA festival. "She's hined as someone who thinks critically about the state of the city, who has been part of grassroots organizing and who understands how politics work."
Though Rodgers, Gray or Tracey Mclean could become the city's first Black female mayor, Rodgers would also be the first who is openly gay.
"It will inform how I govern and lead, the policies I put forward and the people I bring to the table," she said. "We've got to have at the helm of the city somebody thinking about those issues everyday."
Rodgers said she has deep empathy for marginalized groups, and hopes to better serve them by focusing on initiatives that support their communities. She said an example of that would be making sure the city's communications and public alerts also available in Spanish and other languages.
While Stoney and Gray have raised more money than her as of late August, Rodgers said having the most donations under $100 -- nearly 1,300 in all -- demonstrates a high level of grassroots support.
In addition to the those levels of small support, Michael Bills and Sonjia Smith, a Democratic power couple from the Charlottesville area that's previously helped bankroll progressive candidates, including former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello's 2017 gubernatorial campaign, have donated $75,000 to Rodgers, making them her campaign's largest financial supporters.
Although Stoney leads in fundraising with nearly $550,000, more than double the amounts Rodgers and Gray raised this year through August, Rodgers said Stoney has been late to address critical issues, in some recent cases announcing policy proposals that Rodgers included in her platform or recently discussed publicly.
Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney's campaign manager, shot back at the accusation, saying Stoney has been working to promote and develop his proposals throughout his four years in office.
"I know some of our opponents have been scrambling to build a policy platform because of their late entry but that shouldn't be an excuse to mislead voters," Zeithaml said. "I am glad our opponents agree with the proposals the mayor has put forward for our city and we look forward to working with them during his next term."
Still, Rodgers said she thinks it's time for change.
“A political campaign should not be the only motivation for the mayor to do his job. Richmond should not re-elect someone who lacks the vision and willingness to work with the community to move us forward," Rodgers said.
"If I’m having this level of impact now as a candidate, imagine what we will do when I am the next mayor of Richmond.”
