2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Alexsis Rodgers

Social justice activists, young voters and members of her party's progressive wing are enthusiastic about Rodgers' campaign. But it's unknown whether that momentum will propel her to victory over challengers that include an incumbent supported by established community and party leaders and a councilwoman who is backed by neighborhood leaders and moderate voters who feel the protests have caused more harm than good.

Rodgers, however, said she thinks she can convince voters who are unsure about her campaign.

"With my progressive message, we're trying to reach out to as many people as possible to bring them into the fold and make sure they understand how their lives will benefit from my ideas," she said.

Rodgers, the youngest candidate in the race at 28, a Democratic organizer, a former policy director for Gov. Ralph Northam during his term as lieutenant governor and an advocate for Medicaid expansion as a former communications director for Planned Parenthood.

Rodgers said she believes her background in grassroots organizing, commitment to pursuing racial justice, new affordable housing strategies and plans to make public transit free and city services more efficient and accessible will resonate with voters.