2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Justin Griffin

"My approach was thorough and analytical. No one else really did that in the fight," he said of the way he scrutinized the project. "A lot of people had their reasons for being against it, but mine was very unique in providing a clear and transparent financial analysis of it."

He added: "That's something the city desperately needs in everything it does."

Rather than voicing support for the protests, Griffin has called for giving more support and resources for law enforcement to address a recent rise in gun violence and murders, saying issues of racial inequality must be addressed by improving public education and making it easier for business owners to succeed.

"There's a right way and wrong way to do things. Lawlessness doesn't get us where we want to go," he said. "Obviously what we're doing isn't working."

He's also opposed to keeping public transit free at the conclusion of the coronavirus crisis. Three of the other mayoral candidates, Gray, Stoney and Alexsis Rodgers, support the idea.

Griffin settled down in the city several years ago after completing law school at the University of Richmond, opening up his own law firm where he says he's represented more than 500 businesses throughout the state.