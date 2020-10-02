2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Justin Griffin

Justin Griffin was skeptical when the Navy Hill redevelopment project first emerged in 2018, so he examined the $1.5 billion project's financial projections to determine whether it would benefit Richmond and its residents. It was shortly after the Richmond City Council rejected the redevelopment project in February that Griffin, thinking the declared candidates would do little to change the status quo, committed to running for mayor.
"If you care about something and you see it heading in a bad direction, I'm of the opinion that you either need to stop caring or step up and do something about it," said Griffin, a 31-year-old small business attorney who founded NoColiseum.com, a website where he argued against the project.
His distrust of Mayor Levar Stoney's administration grew throughout 2018 as he reviewed the details of $1.5 billion project that the the mayor said would result in a windfall of new jobs and tax revenue for the city. Unconvinced, Griffin ultimately decided to run against the incumbent this year, hoping to change a pattern of city leaders chasing economic development projects that fizzle out or never come to fruition.
The discourse over the failed project, however, has been largely left in the dust, as the city now contends with a global pandemic, its ensuing economic crisis and social unrest. They're all challenges that Griffin says he's suited to handle if elected mayor.
Aside from his role lobbying against the project, Griffin said his experience as a small business attorney and commitment to solving problems like potholes and long waits for permits and other approvals from City Hall makes him the best candidate for the job.
Jonathan White, a local attorney who lives in the Westover Hills neighborhood, said Griffin recently helped him navigate City Hall to replace his damaged trash bin. White said Griffin impressed him because he took the time to speak with him afterward and make sure the issue was resolved.
"He struck me as a down-to-earth, logical and nonsensical guy who not only cares about well being of city residents, but as someone who is also willing to take the time to meet people on a personal level," White said. "I'm definitely a supporter because of how he treated me."
Griffin launched his campaign just as the COVID-19 pandemic started changing the shape of the election. The dynamic changed again two months later amid an uprising of explosive protests, forcing politicians and candidates to consider their approach to the activists' demands.
His rhetoric and policy positions parallel some of Gray's, another vocal opponent of the Navy Hill project who also is skeptical of the police reforms protesters are demanding. But Griffin said he thinks he is better qualified because of his career and past studies as an accounting major.
"My approach was thorough and analytical. No one else really did that in the fight," he said of the way he scrutinized the project. "A lot of people had their reasons for being against it, but mine was very unique in providing a clear and transparent financial analysis of it."
He added: "That's something the city desperately needs in everything it does."
Rather than voicing support for the protests, Griffin has called for giving more support and resources for law enforcement to address a recent rise in gun violence and murders, saying issues of racial inequality must be addressed by improving public education and making it easier for business owners to succeed.
"There's a right way and wrong way to do things. Lawlessness doesn't get us where we want to go," he said. "Obviously what we're doing isn't working."
He's also opposed to keeping public transit free at the conclusion of the coronavirus crisis. Three of the other mayoral candidates, Gray, Stoney and Alexsis Rodgers, support the idea.
Griffin settled down in the city several years ago after completing law school at the University of Richmond, opening up his own law firm where he says he's represented more than 500 businesses throughout the state.
Griffin said he believes poor city services, high taxes and an unresponsive bureaucracy make it difficult for Richmond to keep the young artists and entrepreneurs who are initially drawn by the city's culture and arts scene.
"I chose to make my home here," he said. "I just want the level of city services, schools and everything else that comes from the government to match the quality of its people."
Despite his work opposing the Navy Hill project and relatively early entry into the race, Griffin's fundraising efforts fall behind almost all of his competitors. Stoney, Gray and Rodgers each raised more than $200,000 through the end of August. Griffin, meanwhile, raised just under $25,000.
Still, Griffin said he thinks his campaign is more efficient than his competitors, and that he believes voters will trust him to improve how the city is run. "There are a lot of people that are fed up," he said.
