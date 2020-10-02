2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Kim Gray

Councilwoman Kimberly B. Gray’s campaign for mayor is built on a simple pitch: Incumbent Levar Stoney hasn’t delivered on the promises he made when elected four years ago, and she is the candidate who is most prepared to take the reins of city government.
Gray, 49, has proven a regular foil to Stoney during her tenure on the council, by leading efforts to nix his $1.5 Billion Navy Hill plan to replace the Richmond Coliseum and snuff out a 9-cent real estate tax hike the mayor proposed last year. Now, she is seeking to convince voters she is their best option to replace him. If elected, she would become the first woman to lead City Hall since the strong-mayor form of government voters adopted in 2004.
"I have a track record of bringing people together, leading by consensus and uniting people behind a common vision," Gray said. She represented the 2nd District, comprising neighborhoods like the Fan, Scott's Addition, Carver and Jackson Ward, for the last 12 years: eight on the Richmond School Board and now in her fourth on the Richmond City Council.
Detractors say Gray is more adept at poking holes in proposals as a legislator than formulating her own. Some question whether she can unite residents and leaders to make progress on divisive issues. As one close observer of local politics put it: “We know what Kim’s against. But what is she for?"
Gray touts her signature legislative accomplishment as proof otherwise: Last year, she led the effort to rename the Boulevard in honor of Richmonder, humanitarian and tennis legend Arthur Ashe Jr. Two previous attempts led by others had failed.
For their part, civic association presidents who worked closely with Gray speak highly of her approach as a council member. Jerome Legions, president of the Carver Area Civic Improvement League, said she is a “boots-on-the-ground kind of person” who routinely helps residents navigate the City Hall bureaucracy.
On the council, Gray has sparred frequently with colleagues and city administrators on matters both major and minute. That approach has made Gray persona non grata in some corners. But her style has also won her supporters, who say they admire her willingness to take up a cause or cast a dissenting vote, even if it’s likely to draw her scorn.
“She’s not afraid to go against the current,” said Trevor Dickerson, president of the Scott’s Addition and Boulevard Association. “She is going to make her opinion and her voice known and go forth to do what is best for the community, in my opinion.”
In one such instance, Gray voted against a meal tax hike Stoney proposed to fund new school construction, saying it would squeeze restaurateurs. The tax hike sailed through the council, winning seven votes. She was one of two council members who voted against it.
Since then, she has doubled down on the decision, saying Stoney promised the tax would pay for five new schools at the time, and it ultimately paid for three. She brought it up at a debate among the mayoral candidates held last month, repeating her refrain that Stoney has made promises his administration hasn’t lived up to.
Stoney later responded, “If Kim Gray was your mayor, you’d have zero new schools.”
How Gray will build more schools more quickly if elected is unclear. Her platform offers no specifics. As a council member, she has proposed no capital budget amendments or alternate proposals to speed the process. In an interview, she said she would take a closer look at the budget if elected mayor to see if the city could pursue new school construction before 2024, when its ability to take on more debt is projected to increase.
"I would say within the next decade, we could accomplish it," she said of modernizing schools.
Since announcing her candidacy, Gray has hammered Stoney for what she said was a lack of urgency in spending federal CARES Act money to aid businesses and residents dealing with the economic fallout of the pandemic. She has advocated for more direct help for businesses.
Likewise, Gray said Stoney mishandled rolling demonstrations against policing and systemic racism over the summer. The demonstrations pushed Stoney to remove Confederate statues from Monument Avenue, home to some of Gray’s wealthiest constituents. She had opposed taking down the statues through her tenure on the council, but switched her position after Stoney announced his intentions. The about-face did not escape his, or protesters, notice.
She condemned property damage that occurred during some of the protests and what she said was intimidation of residents at the hands of demonstrators. In response, some protested outside her Jackson Ward home. She has since hired armed security to stand guard. She said she has received persistent threats since the unrest began.
Rather than chart a major overhaul of its policing, Gray says the city should return to the model of community policing approach leaders have long credited for reducing violence. She stopped short of pledging support for subpoena power on a civilian review board for the Richmond Police Department. If unfettered, she said it could “jeopardize public safety.” She has also sought to stymie a prohibition against police use of non-lethal weapons, like tear gas, for crowd control purposes. That’s currently on the council docket.
Said Gray: “I have a proven track record. I’ve been a public servant for more than 25 years, an elected official for 12 years, and I’m committed to making Richmond the best it can be.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson