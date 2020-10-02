2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Kim Gray

Stoney later responded, “If Kim Gray was your mayor, you’d have zero new schools.”

How Gray will build more schools more quickly if elected is unclear. Her platform offers no specifics. As a council member, she has proposed no capital budget amendments or alternate proposals to speed the process. In an interview, she said she would take a closer look at the budget if elected mayor to see if the city could pursue new school construction before 2024, when its ability to take on more debt is projected to increase.

"I would say within the next decade, we could accomplish it," she said of modernizing schools.

Since announcing her candidacy, Gray has hammered Stoney for what she said was a lack of urgency in spending federal CARES Act money to aid businesses and residents dealing with the economic fallout of the pandemic. She has advocated for more direct help for businesses.

Likewise, Gray said Stoney mishandled rolling demonstrations against policing and systemic racism over the summer. The demonstrations pushed Stoney to remove Confederate statues from Monument Avenue, home to some of Gray’s wealthiest constituents. She had opposed taking down the statues through her tenure on the council, but switched her position after Stoney announced his intentions. The about-face did not escape his, or protesters, notice.