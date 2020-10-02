2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Levar Stoney

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has touted his record on education and other initiatives in pursuit of a second term at Richmond City Hall.

City voters will either seal his claim to four more years, or remove him from the post in favor of one of his four opponents. With about a month until Election Day, Stoney is projecting confidence – he said he believes he can win all nine voter districts in the city – and emphasizing his accomplishments while in office.

“I’m proud of the record I’ve developed over the last three and three-quarters years,” Stoney said.

When he took office in 2017, Stoney pledged to improve city schools, restore public confidence in City Hall, and lift the city’s poorest residents out of poverty by connecting them with new opportunities to build wealth.

Since then, his administration built three new schools by raising the city’s meals tax, steered $30 million in new operating dollars to Richmond Public Schools and set up an eviction diversion program to help families avoid losing their homes. Other initiatives, like repaving roads and plans to expand access to city parks, have targeted long-neglected city neighborhoods. Stoney said these efforts demonstrate his commitment to building a more equitable city.