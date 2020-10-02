2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Levar Stoney

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has touted his record on education and other initiatives in pursuit of a second term at Richmond City Hall.
City voters will either seal his claim to four more years, or remove him from the post in favor of one of his four opponents. With about a month until Election Day, Stoney is projecting confidence – he said he believes he can win all nine voter districts in the city – and emphasizing his accomplishments while in office.
“I’m proud of the record I’ve developed over the last three and three-quarters years,” Stoney said.
When he took office in 2017, Stoney pledged to improve city schools, restore public confidence in City Hall, and lift the city’s poorest residents out of poverty by connecting them with new opportunities to build wealth.
Since then, his administration built three new schools by raising the city’s meals tax, steered $30 million in new operating dollars to Richmond Public Schools and set up an eviction diversion program to help families avoid losing their homes. Other initiatives, like repaving roads and plans to expand access to city parks, have targeted long-neglected city neighborhoods. Stoney said these efforts demonstrate his commitment to building a more equitable city.
In a historic moment earlier this year, Stoney ordered the removal of the city’s Confederate statues. The decision won Stoney national acclaim, and put the former Capital of the Confederacy in the company of other cities that shed statues decried as symbols of racism and white supremacy. The City Council has since voted to make the statues’ removal permanent.
Supporters heralded the moment as a triumph. It came in what has otherwise been a tumultuous year.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended life, spurred economic fallout that cost thousands their jobs and exacerbated housing insecurity. Some businesses that were forced to close under public health guidance are on life support, if they haven’t shut their doors permanently. Stoney has directed money to eviction prevention programs, small business recovery efforts and a city-wide mask distribution network.
In late May, protests against police brutality and systemic racism led to clashes between city police and protesters that spanned months. Stoney forced out the city’s police chief, appointed a replacement who tenured his resignation after 11 days, then bypassed a national search he promised and handpicked a permanent replacement, now-Chief Gerald Smith.
The mayor faced intense scrutiny for his police department’s repeated use of tear gas and other crowd control weapons on protesters. Others said he had failed to maintain law and order, and businesses and residents of downtown neighborhoods suffered because of it.
“I’ve been critical of the Richmond Police Department, but also I’ve been critical of those who’ve chosen to damage and vandalize and cause violence in our city – those who were not peaceful in the protests,” he said.
Still unmet are protesters’ demands for accountability at the Richmond Police Department. A task force the mayor formed has issued initial recommendations for reforms. Stoney has said those will guide his administration’s plan to “reimagine” policing.
His order to remove the statues came in response to the civil unrest. It spurred a separate controversy. Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District Councilwoman and one of his opponents in the mayor's race, pushed for a special prosecutor to investigate his administration’s award of the no-bid, $1.8 million contract to a firm linked to one of his political donors. That probe is under way.
Stoney has said he did nothing wrong. He said the civil unrest required a swift response, and he possessed the authority to bypass a typical procurement process. The contractor in question was the only one willing to remove the statues, he said. City officials say he did not participate in the firm's selection, although he ultimately signed off on the contract.
The compounding turmoil dwarfed adversity Stoney previously faced in office: a nepotism scandal that engulfed his top administrator; a budget fight over a 9-cent real estate tax hike he proposed unsuccessfully; his failed pursuit of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan in concert with Dominion Energy's then-CEO Thomas F. Farrell II.
Stoney spent two years negotiating, reviewing and lobbying the council to support the controversial deal. The council rejected it as public pushback crested and questions mounted about its complex financing scheme. The mayor has maintained the Navy Hill plan was a vehicle for other priorities: growing a landlocked city’s tax base, creating thousands of jobs and generating new affordable housing.
Critics, and his opponents, say the time he spent pushing it came at the expense of other more pressing needs. Not so, he said, adding it didn’t preclude him from making progress in other areas, like education and housing. Downtown redevelopment will still be a goal if he’s reelected, he said.
Also among his goals if reelected, he said, is expanding access to preschool and redoubling effort around housing, with a focus on increasing the share of Black home owners in the city.
In September, his administration unveiled its long-awaited housing plan, coupled with a proposal that could seed the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund with a projected $10 million in new funding annually by 2025, if approved by the council.
Stoney said he would not seek statewide office next year if reelected Richmond's mayor.
“The next 10 years in the city are critical, but I believe the next four years are even more critical than that,” he said. “With that, I plan on fully serving my four years as mayor, and you will not see my name on the ballot in 2021.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson