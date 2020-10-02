2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Tracey Mclean

A first-time candidate for elective office, Mclean was instrumental in a legal challenge earlier this year to lower the threshold for signatures local candidates need to appear on the ballot, arguing that it was more difficult this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Johnson, a local urban fiction writer from Highland Park, said she's supporting Mclean after meeting her several weeks ago. Johnson said she was impressed by her vision and commitment to serving the community.

"In my opinion, that's what it's going to take," Johnson said. "People feel that nobody cares. But they do. Tracey is one of those people who cares."

With racial inequality the biggest issue in the city, according to Mclean, she said she understands the passion behind the protests that have roiled the city since the end of May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Of course, some people jumped in because they want to start a revolution or something like that, but most of the protesters just want change. They're tired," she said. "I hear them. I'm listening. I'm willing to help with that change."