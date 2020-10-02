2020 Richmond Mayoral Election Profile: Tracey Mclean

Tracey Mclean says she knows what Richmond needs after decades of living here: reparations for Africans Americans.
A small business owner and self-published author who grew up on the city's North Side, the central component of her campaign's platform includes giving Black families in the city $500 each month.
She said financial literacy courses that teach residents how to budget, buy insurance and use credit wisely would buttress the regular stipends.
"Reparations is an answer to a lot of the things that are going on -- from the protests, crime, evictions and our low graduation rates," she said. "It will offer services, income and a step-up to make life at least somewhat fair."
Mclean said she knows it will take time to develop her plan further with city financial officials. If elected, though, she said she would commit part of her salary and appeal to corporate institutions in the city to support the program.
An entrepreneur and mother of 10, Mclean, 49, said another aspect that distinguishes her in the field of five candidates is her involvement in the community over the years, helping neighbors fill out forms for government aid and donating food during the holidays.
"People are familiar with me. I can go into the neighborhoods and make things happen," she said. "I'm part of this community."
A first-time candidate for elective office, Mclean was instrumental in a legal challenge earlier this year to lower the threshold for signatures local candidates need to appear on the ballot, arguing that it was more difficult this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim Johnson, a local urban fiction writer from Highland Park, said she's supporting Mclean after meeting her several weeks ago. Johnson said she was impressed by her vision and commitment to serving the community.
"In my opinion, that's what it's going to take," Johnson said. "People feel that nobody cares. But they do. Tracey is one of those people who cares."
With racial inequality the biggest issue in the city, according to Mclean, she said she understands the passion behind the protests that have roiled the city since the end of May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"Of course, some people jumped in because they want to start a revolution or something like that, but most of the protesters just want change. They're tired," she said. "I hear them. I'm listening. I'm willing to help with that change."
Mclean disagrees with the notion that the city should "defund" the police department, thinking that it would be better to support officers in ways that would make them feel like part of the community as well.
Mclean, however, supports the calls for reforms in how police approach situations involving people suffering mental health crises. She said mental health professionals and social workers should also be involved in the response to those types of calls.
Recognizing the need for economic development, Mclean said she wants the city to support its artists. She said that can be accomplished by enticing film and music studios to locate in the city through financial incentives.
She said major development projects, like the proposed $1.5 billion Navy Hill project Mayor Levar Stoney supported, must involve more input from community members.
Though Mclean is far behind the other candidates in campaign fundraising, with less than $500 raised as of the end of August, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, she thinks residents will support her because of her down-to-earth nature.
"I think I'm the best candidate because people can identify with me. I have the solution to a lot of the issues because of the fact that I'm just like you," she said. "I always say put someone in office that you can relate to -- I'm that person."
