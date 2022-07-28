2nd candidate joins race for Midlothian seat

Jennifer McNinch announced Thursday that she’s running for the Midlothian seat on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

She’s the second candidate to publicly join the race. In a statement, she described herself as a “mother, businesswoman, and community leader who has been a life-long conservative.”

The first was Tara Carroll, who filed her intent to run the first week of July and currently serves as the interim Midlothian board member.

Both are Republicans, like most of the board and Leslie Haley, who was the Midlothian supervisor before she resigned to take a job at the Virginia Attorney General’s Office in early June.

Haley’s departure moved the board to approve a petition for a special election on Nov. 8 that would allow residents to choose who will take over the Midlothian seat for the remainder of Haley’s term, which expires December of next year.

McNinch was born in North Carolina on the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and grew up in Tennessee before moving to Leesburg. She settled in Chesterfield and now works as the division director for a government contract managing a $12.6 million budget, according to a release.

On her website, which went live on Thursday, McNinch vowed to oppose the “implementation of Critical Race Theory and other radical curriculum in our schools” but did not provide further examples outside of voicing a commitment to ensuring schools are a place where “our children learn and explore ideas.”

Critical race theory is a graduate-level concept asserting that legal systems have upheld racial inequalities in the U.S. but was denounced by the all-white, predominantly Republican Chesterfield School Board — which presides over a majority non-white student population — in 2021, a year after condemning racism.

With a daughter in Chesterfield County Public Schools, McNinch said she began regularly attending School Board meetings to be involved in policy decisions. In an online public comment form last August, McNinch urged School Board members to vote against the mask mandate because people should have a choice on whether to wear one or not — mirroring the major platform of “parental rights” that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran on.

The latest candidate for the Midlothian seat also promised to stand by law enforcement, create more business opportunities across the county, and work to reduce the “tax and regulatory burden” on residents.

“As a mom, I want our children to grow up in a safe county with the best funded and trained Sheriff’s Office and Police Department, the most economic opportunity, and the best schools,” McNinch said in a statement. “I may not be a political insider with connections to the party bosses, but I believe that my friends and neighbors are looking for a choice in who represents them, not to have someone appointed for them.”

Carroll was appointed by Chesterfield supervisors at the end of June following a speedy and unanimous vote. Her first board meeting was on Wednesday night.

The interim Midlothian supervisor comes from a politically active family, was the chair of the Chesterfield County Republican Committee from 2018 to 2020 and has represented Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, which is served by Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, in the State Central Committee.

“Chesterfield County has been my home since 1982,” Carroll said in a statement. “Throughout this time, I have watched our county leaders make smart investments in our education system and public safety sector, while simultaneously fostering a pro-business environment.”

Only one of the two candidates will be nominated for the Republican ballot for the special election on Nov. 8. Early voting starts at the end of September.

The Chesterfield County Republican Committee's canvass will elect the Republican nominee on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midlothian High School.