3 finalists for Diamond redevelopment meet deadline

Richmond city officials will soon announce a development team for the proposed redevelopment of The Diamond baseball stadium and surrounding area after three finalists met the deadline to submit their proposals this week.

After fielding 15 potential offers earlier this year, city officials expect to choose a partner next month once they finish reviewing the three final proposals and negotiating the terms of a contract that will then be up for approval by the City Council later this summer.

The city is seeking to redevelop 67 acres of publicly owned land where the stadium is located to better utilize the property and generate more tax revenue. The city’s solicitation for development bids call for the construction of new mixed-use development, including housing, retail, offices and a signature high-rise building there.

The three finalists are Richmond Community Development Partners, a group led by the Houston-based Machete Group and JMA Ventures of San Francisco; RVA Diamond Partners, a team that includes Thalhimer Realty Partners and Republic Properties Corp. from Washington; and Vision300, which includes Boston-based Freehold Capital Management and the Hourigan Group.

A 10-person panel that includes City Council members Katherine Jordan and Ann-Frances Lambert; Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders; Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge; and James Duval, the city’s investment and debt portfolio manager, will review the proposals before recommending one of them.

In order for the project to happen, the City Council must approve the sale of the property as well as the terms and conditions of the partnership. Seven of its nine members must vote for it to proceed.

City officials are withholding the proposals until they select a partner.

In response to a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request filed Wednesday, project manager Maritza Pechin said release of the offers and other information submitted by the competing development teams “would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy” of the city, citing an exemption from mandatory release in the state code.

Time is a critical factor for the project, as the Flying Squirrels, the city’s Double-A baseball team, needs a new stadium by 2025 because The Diamond is not up to new facility standards established by Major League Baseball.

City officials say renovation of The Diamond, which opened in 1985, is not feasible. A city-commissioned study says the cost of a new stadium could range from about $70 million to $80 million. City officials have said they are seeking to minimize public financing for the development.

Lou DiBella, president and general managing partners of the Flying Squirrels, said this week that the team would increase its annual lease payment from $200,000 to about $1 million once the new stadium is built but that it’s unlikely it will contribute to construction costs.

In a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said he wants to see all stakeholders involved demonstrate their commitment to the project by investing in it.

“I think in order to make this happen, it needs to be a public-private partnership,” he said. “I think it’s the responsibility and the fiduciary duty of the city, its elected leaders, on behalf of the city’s taxpayers, that we reduce the sort of burden on the taxpayer and city government. That’s what we will seek to do when we get into negotiations.”