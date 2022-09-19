$50 million Henrico sports facility to open next year, draw tournaments and tourism to region

Henrico County officials on Monday unveiled a first look at the 185,000-square-foot Henrico Sports and Events Center, set to open late next year. The first indoor sports center of its size in the region, the facility will be a key tool in the county’s push to become a leader in sports tourism.

Still early in the construction process, crews started putting up walls last week and lifted side panels into place on Monday afternoon.

The indoor sports and events facility at Virginia Center Commons in Glen Allen will have 115,000-square feet of event space that can accommodate 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts – switched by the tap of a button.

The $50 million facility at 11000 Telegraph Road in Henrico will not only be of use to youth in the community for sports games, but also drive tourism from big-ticket weekend events, said Dan Schmitt, Brookland representative of the Henrico County Board.

“We're able to (lower taxes) for our residents because we've opened up these other facets of revenue generation,” Schmitt said in an interview. “If we can continue to attract large numbers of people to visit our region, spending their money in hotels and restaurants, utilizing amazing facilities like this – and this is what attracts them – when they leave, they're leaving their dollars here with us.”

Last year, the 160 tournaments hosted by the county generated nearly $60 million in economic activity, according to county officials.

In August, Henrico County hosted the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series at RF&P Park. The 10-day event brought more than $600,000 in economic impact to the community, Schmitt said.

Henrico County has several outdoor sports facilities, but the 185,000-square-foot center set to open next year will fill the need for an indoor space.

The county board of supervisors last week voted to formally establish the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority. The authority’s executive director, Dennis Bickmeier, served as president of the Richmond Raceway from 2011 until earlier this year when he was hired by the county.

“When you look across the landscape of sports facilities here in Henrico County, we are blessed with some of the best anywhere, which is why we're leading the way in hosting sports tournaments and standing toe-to-toe with our competitors up and down the Mid-Atlantic,” Bickmeier said. “It's amazing how much the phone is ringing and people want to bring events to us, as well as looking at bids that we can go out and bid on.”

The four-person team is working on the facility’s first full-year venue calendar for 2024, and officials will make “big announcements” in the near future, Bickmeier said.

"Obviously, we have a lot of reimagining on this site,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas as he stood outside of the construction site Monday. “Come back in six months and see what's there.”