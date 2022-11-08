6 out of 10 Richmond public housing tenants behind with rent

Like many who struggled to pay rent during the pandemic, six out of 10 families in Richmond’s public housing are behind with their rent, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s latest figures show.

But so far, only a handful have been evicted.

Since May, when RRHA started going back to court to demand back rent, the housing authority has issued 30-day lease termination notes to 166 tenants, the first step to eviction for not paying rent, it has ended up evicting five.

Most resolved the matter, either by paying off the balance, or agreeing to a repayment plan or getting help from the state’s now-shuttered rent relief program.

About 107 did that even before the 30 days ended and the authority was to go to court to get a so-called “unlawful detainer” order, the step that brings the law into play.

After the filing of the unlawful detainer, another 43 then acted to deal with the unpaid rent, before a judge could grant an order of possession – the document that brings a sheriff’s deputy to the door to evict a tenant.

Eleven cases are still pending in court.

“We’re aiming to put in place some accountability,” Steven B. Nesmith, the authority’s chief executive officer, told the city council this week.

As of this week, 1,795 tenants are behind with their rent, for a total of $2.4 million, with an average balance owned of about $1,346. That total is equivalent to just over a quarter of what RRHA collected last year.

The largest number owing rent, 804, owe less than $500. That's less than the average payment for two months.

Meanwhile, 162 tenants have signed up for repayment plans.

With these, they pay 10% of back rent due every month. Missing 2 months in a row means the authority will terminate the lease.

If a tenant’s income declines – since rent at public housing is typically pegged at 30% of monthly income after specific deductions – the money payment due will decline as well, but income increases will not affect that repayment amount.

The authority stopped evicting residents for nonpayment of rent in late 2019, when the state temporarily closed courts and launched protections to make sure tenants didn’t lose their homes if they couldn’t work as many employers also shut their doors. Federal safeguards, meanwhile, had barred evictions from public housing.

RRHA had proposed resuming evictions in the summer of 2021, then delayed that plan until this year to give tenants more time to catch up.